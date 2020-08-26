Harry Maguire: Manchester United to hold captaincy talks with defender

2:41 Sky Sports News' James Cooper says there is no suggestion Harry Maguire will be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy, but the two parties will discuss the matter further in the coming days Sky Sports News' James Cooper says there is no suggestion Harry Maguire will be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy, but the two parties will discuss the matter further in the coming days

Harry Maguire is set to meet senior Manchester United officials to discuss the future of the club captaincy, after being found guilty of three charges by a Greek court.

The United skipper was given a 21-month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

Maguire was convicted of all the charges against him by a court on the island of Syros. He was arrested with his brother and a friend after a fight broke out while he was on holiday in Mykonos over claims his sister was injected with a suspected "rape drug".

Sky News reporter Martha Kelner reports from Greece after Maguire was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery

In their statement on Tuesday, Manchester United said Maguire would be appealing against the sentence and that the player "continues to strongly assert his innocence".

Following the court's verdict, the defender was withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's England squad, having been initially included for next month's Nations League matches.

Analysis: 'England decision gives United time'

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper...

"With England's decision, it reflects dialogue between Gareth Southgate, Harry Maguire and Manchester United and it was taken as the right reason to take him out of the firing line.

"It gives him and Manchester United plenty of time to work out what they want to do in terms of the captaincy.

"What I'm told right now is there is no suggestion that Harry Maguire will have the captaincy taken from him.

"Manchester United have been as supportive as any club could possibly be in these circumstances.

"There will be conversations ongoing and this matter certainly isn't closed.

"A lot of it depends on face-to-face chats between Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward. Then, perhaps a decision will be made."