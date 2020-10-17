Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Newcastle win marks start of Man Utd season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared Manchester United's season had started after Saturday's comprehensive victory at Newcastle.

United bounced back from their shock 6-1 defeat to Spurs and Luke Shaw's early own goal at St. James' Park as Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Marcus Rashford secured a 4-1 win.

United registered 28 attempts on goal - the most by a Premier League team this season - on route to the victory, and Solskjaer highlighted this as proof his team had finally got up to speed after a testing start to the campaign.

"After the last result, that made this game even bigger," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "Then we were 1-0 down in two minutes, that made it even more so.

"But we showed great resilience, great character to come back, handled the setback really well and we were led by an inspirational captain."

The United boss added: "We don't want to use it as an excuse, but we needed pre-season.

"We wanted to get to this international break with more points than we have, but now we know our season started today, because we've come up to the speed of the game and I think that showed.

"The boys have come together really well; they know we've got a tough and difficult month ahead of us and they are looking forward to every single game. I rested a few today but they came on and made a difference for us."

United captain Maguire was instrumental on Tyneside, heading the equaliser in the first half before marshalling the backline as Newcastle dangermen were kept quiet.

It was the kind of morale-boosting performance the centre-back needed following his midweek sending-off while on international duty with England.

"He was excellent, he scored a goal and led by example," Solskjaer added.

"He's always a great character around the place and I'm very happy for him because he's had a difficult couple of weeks since he last played for us."