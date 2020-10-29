Scott McTominay praises Donny van de Beek: 'His time will come' at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has no doubts that Donny van de Beek's "time will come" after struggling for minutes in the early stages of the season.

Van de Beek, who signed for United from Ajax for £35m in the summer, made just his second start for United in Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League group win over RB Leipzig, his first coming against Luton in the Carabao Cup.

Despite confusion over Van de Beek's lack of involvement, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that the Netherlands international will have a big part to play for the team this season.

McTominay, has been impressed by what he has seen of Van de Beek since his arrival and, like his manager, has backed the 23-year-old to become a key figure for United.

"Donny van de Beek is a great lad and a brilliant football player. I'm sure, the way he is working in training and how hard he's working, his time will definitely come to get more minutes on the pitch," McTominay told United Review ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Arsenal.

"I spoke to him a little bit and he's a top kid. The way he applies himself every day, he is never late - always on time - and always trains to his absolute maximum. We have got a really, really good player and really good person there."

Van de Beek has brought a new strength in depth to United's midfield, showcased perfectly in Wednesday's victory when Solskjaer had the luxury of bringing Bruno Fernandes and McTominay off the bench.

McTominay, though, has been a mainstay in Solskjaer's selections, working well alongside Fred, as United picked up crucial points against Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

"I feel like obviously Fred is a terrific player but we've got Nemanja [Matic], we've got Paul [Pogba]," he added. "Phew, there are endless options in midfield really. We can play Bruno [Fernandes] in midfield.

"With regards to the players we've got in midfield, Nemanja is so experienced and I feel comfortable playing with him, but I am comfortable playing with every single one of them. I am sure they would all say that and it can only bode well for us going forward."