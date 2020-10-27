Donny van de Beek: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd midfielder will play big role this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pointed towards his own experience as a Manchester United player when insisting Donny van de Beek does not always have to start to play an important role at the club.

Van de Beek has played just 59 minutes of Premier League football since joining from Ajax for £39m in the summer, and was an unused substitute during Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Chelsea.

Solskjaer developed a 'super-sub' reputation during his own playing days at Old Trafford, and the United boss insisted Van de Beek will play a big part this campaign be it off the bench or when named in the starting XI.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's home Champions League match against RB Leipzig, Solskjaer said: "When players come into a new league, to a new team, it's always going to be a time that he adapts. When he's played he plays really well. It says a lot about our depth, that we don't have to use him every game.

"I also think it says everything about our ambitions, we want to challenge for trophies this season.

"Donny is going to play a big, big part this year. At the moment I realise the topic is Donny, it's nice for some players or commentators to have a little go. I know you're short for time on tele and have to put your point across quickly, but you don't have to start the first three games to be an important member of the squad.

Donny van de Beek minutes this season Competition Minutes Premier League 59 EFL Cup 168 Champions League 2

"I would be disappointed if some of my team-mates said I wasn't important at United. I didn't start many games.

"Donny is going to be very important for us, don't worry about that."

United midfielder Scott McTominay added: "There's no time to panic for Donny, let him settle and let him concentrate on his season."

Could Van de Beek's omission be more about saving a desperate situation, than the 23-year-old's quality? Dharmesh Sheth thinks so...

"I don't know whether it is reluctance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I just think Van de Beek has become a victim of circumstance this season," Sheth told the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Review podcast. "Solskjaer was asked the question after the game, and he promised he would get games because of the packed schedule, but I think he will have to be patient.

"Many thought that when Van de Beek came in, it was going to be two players from Bruno, Pogba and Van de Beek in that position. Now, because of these results, you would think Solskjaer has decided to give the defence more protection by picking Scott McTominay and Fred, and as a result, instead of it being two players from Bruno, Pogba and Van de Beek, it's now one. That place, given current form and profile, is always going to be filled by Bruno Fernandes.

"That is why Van de Beek has found limited opportunities, even more so now, because of the deployment of the two holding midfielders."

'United need that magic'

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan on Sky Sports News:

"He's not playing at all. I think it's 61 minutes in all those games and Marco van Basten says: 'Why have you done it? What have you done? You should have gone to another club'.

"It's amazing because Manchester United have to have that magic. Robin van Persie was there, Ruud van Nistelrooy was there and Edwin van der Saar was there. All these great Dutch players went there because they could win big trophies.

"What is Van de Beek doing? He's ended up sitting on the bench and the club has lost its magic because of a lack of trophies lately."