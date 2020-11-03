Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager rejects Roy Keane's criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Roy has always been outspoken. I'm very glad that I've got the players that I have here with us"; Man Utd next face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 3 November 2020 13:11, UK

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford on an interim basis in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho, before he was appointed permanent manager in March 2019 0:27
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to criticism from former team-mate and captain Roy Keane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he disagrees with Roy Keane's recent criticism, after the former Manchester United captain described the current squad as "nowhere near good enough".

Speaking after United's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Keane said: "Ole will lose his job working with these players - that's what is going to happen."

United have now lost three of their opening six games in the Premier League but Solskjaer insists he has full faith in his squad to turn things around.

"Roy has always been outspoken. I'm very glad that I've got the players that I have here with us," said Solskjaer, speaking ahead of Wednesday's match away to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

preview image 2:36
Keane says United lacked quality and leadership across the whole team and is worried about the future of the club

"We've got different jobs. Roy's job is to give his opinion. I always listen to Roy but we move on here with a great group of players, a strong group of players.

Trending

"I'm sure we'll see a response."

United's poor domestic form is in marked contrast to their impressive start to the Champions League this season.

Also See:

Solskjaer's side have already beaten Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in Group H and next face bottom of the group Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish capital on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 0:36
Solskjaer insists his side 'can beat anyone' if they play to their maximum level

When asked if the lack of home support is a major advantage for United, Solskjaer added: "I think football now is really affected by the virus of course and the environment is not as it normally is.

"Away games against any opposition… in Turkey you've got fanatic fans, passionate fans, enthusiastic fans and of course to have the home fans with you is an advantage. That is proven."

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football Podcast