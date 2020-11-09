Paul Pogba: France boss Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United midfielder is unhappy

France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba "can't be happy" being left on the bench and playing out of position at Manchester United.

Pogba has only started twice for United in the seven games since the 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham and, for brief spells toward the end of matches against Arsenal and Everton, has been asked to play on the left-wing.

United triggered a one-year extension in Pogba's contract in October, but speculation about the midfielder's future persists, with the Frenchman continuing to talk up a potential move to Real Madrid.

Deschamps knows the current situation will be a source of displeasure for Pogba and is keen to talk to the 27-year-old about it while he is away with France on international duty over the next few weeks.

"I know Paul well and he knows the squad well. He finds himself in a situation with his club that he can't be happy about, neither in terms of his playing time nor his position," Deschamps told France Football.

"He's not at his best, he's had a string of injuries and Covid-19 has also affected him adversely. He needs to rediscover his rhythm.

Image: Pogba has been fighting to get back to full fitness since testing positive for coronavirus

"He did well in the matches that he was involved in last month and performed consistently despite his lack of rhythm. Nevertheless, we can't say that he's blossoming at club level.

"There's no problem with me, but I also work hard to manage him. When a player is unhappy at club level, of course he is happy to play for France. He will tell me about how he's feeling and as I know him very well, things will go in a positive direction. It's also his responsibility to put in a big effort."