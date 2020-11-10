Luke Shaw: Manchester United left-back out for a month with injury

Luke Shaw, who has played seven matches in 22 days, sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-1 win at Everton in the Premier League; new signing Alex Telles has now recovered from coronavirus and is ready to return once the club campaign resumes; Telles on international duty with Brazil

Tuesday 10 November 2020 16:38, UK

Luke Shaw believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to add to his squad before the transfer window closes
Image: Luke Shaw could be out for a month

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday's win at Everton.

The left-back limped off late in the second half at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting at the time he looked "in a bad way".

United now say Shaw, who has started seven matches in 22 days, will be out for a month.

In a statement they said he "could miss upcoming Premier League games against West Brom, Southampton and West Ham, as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig".

United bolstered their options at left-back during the previous transfer window, signing Alex Telles from Porto.

Manchester United&#39;s Alex Telles warms up at Newcastle
Image: Alex Telles could be set for a run in the team

Telles, who made his debut in the 2-1 away win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, has only featured once for United after returning a positive coronavirus test.

The 27-year-old, who is away on international duty with Brazil, has now recovered and is once again available for selection when the club campaign resumes.

