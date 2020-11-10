Luke Shaw: Manchester United left-back out for a month with injury

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday's win at Everton.

The left-back limped off late in the second half at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting at the time he looked "in a bad way".

United now say Shaw, who has started seven matches in 22 days, will be out for a month.

In a statement they said he "could miss upcoming Premier League games against West Brom, Southampton and West Ham, as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig".

United bolstered their options at left-back during the previous transfer window, signing Alex Telles from Porto.

Image: Alex Telles could be set for a run in the team

Telles, who made his debut in the 2-1 away win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, has only featured once for United after returning a positive coronavirus test.

The 27-year-old, who is away on international duty with Brazil, has now recovered and is once again available for selection when the club campaign resumes.