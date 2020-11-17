Alex Telles: Brazil confirm Manchester United defender tests negative for coronavirus

Manchester United will assess Alex Telles' availability for their Premier League game against West Brom on his return from international duty with Brazil after he tested negative for coronavirus.
Earlier this week, reports from Brazil suggested Telles had tested positive for the virus for a second time over the weekend.
However, the Brazil Football Confederation has since confirmed the defender will now be available for Brazil in their World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday.
"The defender already had the disease, was asymptomatic and with a non-transmissible condition of the virus, but he could not travel to Uruguay," an update from the Brazilian Football Confederation read.
"On the last exam, however, Telles' test came back negative and the defender was released for the game."
Trending
- David Silva has Real Sociedad daring to dream
- Would a sporting director work at Man Utd?
- Brundle: Hamilton humbled rivals in an immense F1 test
- Klopp delighted with 'wonderful' new Kirkby facility
- £1bn since Fergie: Man Utd's transfers assessed
- Our England Euros XIs - now pick yours!
- AJ standby opponent or 'precautions' for Pulev?
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Saudi Ladies Team International
- Chilwell trains as all England players test negative
- Brazil confirm Telles negative coronavirus result
Telles first tested positive for coronavirus in October and has missed four United games as a result but the club are hopeful the 27-year-old will be available to play in Saturday's Premier League match against West Brom at Old Trafford.
He came on as a substitute for Brazil in their victory over Venezuela on Friday.
Telles joined United from Porto on a four-year contract in October, but has not played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his debut against Paris Saint-Germain last month.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
Would a sporting director work at Man Utd?
In a Pitch to Post Podcast special taking a look at the £1bn spent at Man Utd since Sir Alex Ferguson left, we ask: would a sporting director work at Old Trafford?
So much has been said and written about hierarchal issues at Old Trafford, and how that has impacted recruitment strategy. But what exactly is the structure, and is it conducive to a sporting director?
Speaking on the Podcast special, James Cooper and Gerard Brand discuss how the transfer committee works at United and ask: have they lost the ability to do the dark arts of recruitment?
To hear more, download this Sky Sports Pitch to Post special podcast on your provider