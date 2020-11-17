Alex Telles: Brazil confirm Manchester United defender tests negative for coronavirus

Reports from Brazil suggested Alex Telles had tested positive for coronavirus for a second time but he will now be available to play against Uruguay in World Cup qualifier on Tuesday; Defender has only played once for Manchester United since move from Porto

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 17 November 2020 12:21, UK

Alex Telles could make his Premier League debut against Chelsea on Saturday Night Football - but what will he bring to Manchester United&#39;s defence?
Image: Alex Telles tested positive for coronavirus last month

Manchester United will assess Alex Telles' availability for their Premier League game against West Brom on his return from international duty with Brazil after he tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, reports from Brazil suggested Telles had tested positive for the virus for a second time over the weekend.

However, the Brazil Football Confederation has since confirmed the defender will now be available for Brazil in their World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani pictured alongside fellow new signing Alex Telles
Image: Brazil defender Telles could come up against Manchester United team-mate Edinson Cavani on Tuesday

"The defender already had the disease, was asymptomatic and with a non-transmissible condition of the virus, but he could not travel to Uruguay," an update from the Brazilian Football Confederation read.

"On the last exam, however, Telles' test came back negative and the defender was released for the game."

Trending

Telles first tested positive for coronavirus in October and has missed four United games as a result but the club are hopeful the 27-year-old will be available to play in Saturday's Premier League match against West Brom at Old Trafford.

He came on as a substitute for Brazil in their victory over Venezuela on Friday.

Also See:

Telles joined United from Porto on a four-year contract in October, but has not played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his debut against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Sky Sports Scores

Sky Sports Scores

Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.

Would a sporting director work at Man Utd?

Ed Woodward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In a Pitch to Post Podcast special taking a look at the £1bn spent at Man Utd since Sir Alex Ferguson left, we ask: would a sporting director work at Old Trafford?

So much has been said and written about hierarchal issues at Old Trafford, and how that has impacted recruitment strategy. But what exactly is the structure, and is it conducive to a sporting director?

Speaking on the Podcast special, James Cooper and Gerard Brand discuss how the transfer committee works at United and ask: have they lost the ability to do the dark arts of recruitment?

To hear more, download this Sky Sports Pitch to Post special podcast on your provider

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Scores