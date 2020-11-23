Jesse Lingard: Manchester United midfielder self-isolating, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 27-year-old England midfielder has been limited to two appearances for United so far this season, both coming in the Carabao Cup, with 3-0 wins over Brighton and Luton Town respectively.

"Jesse (Lingard) is self-isolating after contact with a positive case," Solskjaer said as United prepare to face Istanbul Basaksehir, who beat them 2-1 last time out, in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lingard, who started England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia in 2018, only has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, with the club holding an option of a further year.

His representatives held talks with several clubs in England and Europe in the summer, but a move did not materialise.

Lingard, who came through the United academy, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season but has not represented his country since England played in the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer expects to be able to call upon Paul Pogba in United's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir.

Having featured for France during the international break, the midfielder was conspicuous by his absence from the squad for Saturday's 1-0 win against West Brom.

Solskjaer said Pogba had been struggling with a knock but expects to be able to pick the United midfielder for Tuesday's Group H clash.

"We hope he's going to be available," Solskjaer added. "He trained this morning. See if there's any reaction when we report tomorrow.

"Still Luke Shaw is out, Phil Jones is out. Jesse is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive [coronavirus] case.

"There's one or two little things we need to look at in the morning but hopefully everyone else is available."

United lost the reverse fixture in Turkey at the start of November, meaning their qualification hopes need a shot in the arm on Tuesday.

"We started well with two wins," Solskjaer said of the results against Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig. "Disappointed losing the last game in Istanbul.

"We need at least 10 points to go through definitely. But maybe, even likely that you have to have 12 points.

"We're going to go into this game trying to win it, of course, and try to win it well with a good performance because we've got games coming thick and fast.

"Getting to 10 points as quickly as you can was the main point but that defeat was a big blow."