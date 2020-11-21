Manchester United 1-0 West Brom: Hosts aided by controversial penalty decisions in victory

Manchester United were aided by a controversial penalty decision from referee David Coote as they edged past West Brom with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

In a dramatic start to the second half, Coote pointed to the spot having adjudged Bruno Fernandes to have brought down Conor Gallagher. However, despite appearing to be clear contact, the decision was overturned by Coote after he watched the incident on the pitchside monitor at the advice of VAR.

Moments later, Coote pointed to the spot at the other end as Juan Mata's cross hit Darnell Furlong's hand. This penalty decision stood and Sam Johnstone thought he was the hero for West Brom after saving Fernandes spot-kick.

However, the visitors' celebrations were cut short as the goalkeeper, who made a number of fantastic saves during the match, had strayed well off his line, with the VAR ordering a retake that Fernandes lashed into the top left-hand corner.

It proved to be the winning goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who moved up to ninth in the table with their fourth win of the season.

Slaven Bilic's side, who will feel aggrieved by the decisions that went against them at Old Trafford, stay in the relegation zone.

What's next?

Southampton

Manchester United Sunday 29th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield United Saturday 28th November 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Manchester United are back in action on Tuesday when they face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League at Old Trafford; Kick off 8pm.

In the Premier League, their next assignment is a trip to Southampton on Sunday November 29, live on Super Sunday; Kick off 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Meanwhile, West Brom face Sheffield United at the Hawthorns next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick off 8pm.