Moises Caicedo: Manchester United 'locked in' for Ecuador 19-year-old international midfielder

Moises Caicedo is "locked in" for talks about a possible transfer to Manchester United, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery.

Vickery gave the 19-year-old Ecuadorian international big billing on Sky Sports News' Transfer Talk show, describing the Independiente del Valle midfielder as "the real deal Holyfield" and "the genuine article".

In October, Caciedo became the first player born in the 21st century to ever score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying with a goal in Ecuador's 4-2 win over Uruguay.

Vickery said: "It looks like he is locked in for Manchester United and if it goes through, they've got themselves the real deal Holyfield!

"Only 19. The way the market is going with South American football is the European clubs want to take them as early as possible. They are buying on promise.

"The fella Moises Caicedo is much more than promise, he is reality. He is the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in South American World Cup qualifiers.

'Kante is his idiol, he's much more than that'

"We've just lost Colin Bell and I am not saying he is as good as Bell but Moises Caicedo is in that kind of mould. He is a terrific athlete who makes football looks easy. A box-to-box midfielder.

"A year ago he was saying that (N'Golo) Kante of Chelsea is his role model but he is already more than that. He already offers more in the final third.

Image: Caicedo offers more of an attacking threat compared to 'idol' N'Golo Kante, according to Vickery

"That kind of box-to-box midfielder that's very much in the tradition of the England game. Strong, quick, intelligent and cool. He really does look like the genuine article."

Caicedo has made 31 appearances for Independiente, scoring six goals. He made his international debut for Ecuador in October and has gone on to earn four caps since.

