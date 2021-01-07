Sergio Romero to return to Manchester Utd training next week as talks over goalkeeper's future continue

Thursday 7 January 2021 15:55, UK

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is expected to return to the club next week as discussions over his future continue.

The Argentine has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with David de Gea and Dean Henderson both ahead of Romero in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Romero has been given time off by Solskjaer along with defender Marcos Rojo - and both players are currently understood to be in Argentina.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has not featured for United this season and it appears his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Romero last featured for United in their Europa League quarter-final victory over Copenhagen last season.

Romero has spent the past five-and-a-half years at the club, having been signed by Louis van Gaal in 2015, and his contract is due to come to an end this summer - although the club still have an option to extend that for a further season.

