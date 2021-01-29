Bruno Fernandes: One year on from his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, Portugal star is Man Utd's main man

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United on January 30, 2020 and spoke of his fond memories of watching Cristiano Ronaldo light up Old Trafford. Twelve months on, he is their star now.

United's supporters were yearning for a game-changing signing during last winter's window and, with just a day to go, they got it, with Fernandes' £46.6m transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

He hit the ground running in stunning style and has continued to be United's difference-maker, inspiring an unexpected rise to the top of the Premier League table earlier this month.

The statistics tell one side of the story, reflecting the remarkable impact the 26-year-old has had at United.

There have been 28 goals and 17 assists across his 52 appearances. Since he made his debut against Wolves on February 1, no Premier League player has more goal involvements across all competitions for their club.

Fernandes was the top scorer in the Europa League last season, helping United reach the semi-finals, while he has scooped up player-of-the-month awards in record-breaking fashion. Unsurprisingly, he was awarded United's player-of-the-year prize, too.

But Fernandes' influence stretches beyond his formidable figures for goals, assists, and individual prizes. This is a player who has improved those around him.

The sight of Fernandes cajoling and encouraging his team-mates is a familiar one. He may not wear the captain's armband, but Fernandes is the figurehead of this side. The talisman, the standard-setter.

United were averaging 1.4 points per game in the first half of 2019/20. With him in the team, that return has jumped to 2.14.

His arrival has lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side from a team struggling to contest for Champions League places to title contenders.

Former United midfielder Paul Ince recently compared him to Eric Cantona during a Monday Night Football show.

"[Cantona] came in and knitted us all together," said Ince. "He was that missing piece in the jigsaw. The goals he created, he made everyone raise their game.

"I think that is what Fernandes has done.

"Sometimes you might not see him for 25 minutes but he has always got that technical ability to do something magic at the right time. Whether it is a penalty, a wonderful ball, a free-kick, he has always got that in his locker so you can never rule him out of any game."

With Fernandes in the side, you can never rule United out either.

Solskjaer's United remain far from the finished article. They still have some way to go on their journey before they can consistently match the levels set by Liverpool and Manchester City in recent seasons.

But Fernandes has inspired them to standout victories - and provides hope they can make that step up.

Perhaps the clearest example of his importance to the team is what happens when he is not there.

Those occasions have been few and far between; Solskjaer has used Fernandes extensively and if there is a criticism of the player, it is that there have been signs of tiredness at the end of last season and during the Christmas period of this campaign.

But United can hardly afford to rest him. They did that against West Ham in December and were 1-0 down at half-time.

Fernandes was sent on for the second half. He had a hand in all three goals in the comeback win and created more chances than any United player had in a league game for over a decade. In 45 minutes.

United were drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier this month when he was called for again. Soon after his introduction, Fernandes was whipping a superb free-kick winner past Alisson.

"He's transformed the whole club and every time he doesn't play, it's a massive problem," said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. "That's a big issue when you are almost reliant on him."

Solskjaer, his other players, and United's recruitment team will need to address that issue. But it is a fitting tribute to Fernandes' first year at the club.

After 12 months of fantastic free-kicks, clinical penalties, breath-taking quality in possession, battling for the ball out of possession, and driving the club upwards, Fernandes is already United's new superstar.

The aim for year two? Deliver the silverware, just like his old United idol Ronaldo...

