Manchester United transfer news: Marcos Rojo joins Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a permanent transfer to Boca Juniors, for an undisclosed fee.
Rojo signed for United from Sporting Lisbon in August 2014, making his debut for the club the following month in a 4-0 Premier League victory over Queens Park Rangers.
However, despite signing a new deal in 2018, Rojo has continually struggled to keep his place the United side, and leaves having made 122 appearances across all competitions in six-and-a-half seasons in Manchester.
Rojo has spent much time recently back in Argentina after he was loaned back to Estudiantes for the second half of last season.
🔴 We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future! 🇦🇷#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2021
- Man Utd's Mengi joins Derby on loan
- Man Utd's Pellistri joins Alaves on loan
- Ighalo having medical with Saudi side Al-Shabab
"Marcos will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions," a United statement read.
Trending
- AVB offers resignation after Marseille's Ntcham signing
- Is Ole trying it the Fergie way in big games?
- Klopp: Signings need time after 'Hollywood' moves
- Merson's transfer window winners and losers
- How much did your club spend?
- What can Everton expect from King?
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- Bayern CEO: Chelsea, Liverpool also in race to sign Upamecano
- Ref Watch: Saints should have had penalty
- Deadline Day: Done deals
"Everyone at the club would like to wish him all the best for the future."