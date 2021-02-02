Manchester United transfer news: Marcos Rojo joins Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a permanent transfer to Boca Juniors, for an undisclosed fee.

Rojo signed for United from Sporting Lisbon in August 2014, making his debut for the club the following month in a 4-0 Premier League victory over Queens Park Rangers.

However, despite signing a new deal in 2018, Rojo has continually struggled to keep his place the United side, and leaves having made 122 appearances across all competitions in six-and-a-half seasons in Manchester.

Rojo has spent much time recently back in Argentina after he was loaned back to Estudiantes for the second half of last season.

🔴 We'd like to thank Marcos Rojo for his time at United and wish him the best of luck for the future! 🇦🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 2, 2021

"Marcos will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions," a United statement read.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish him all the best for the future."