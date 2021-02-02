Manchester United transfer news: Marcos Rojo joins Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee

Manchester United confirm Marcos Rojo has left the club to return to Argentina with Boca Juniors; Rojo joined United in 2014 but has struggled to hold down a first-team spot; the 30-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Estudiantes

Image: Marcos Rojo has returned to Argentina

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a permanent transfer to Boca Juniors, for an undisclosed fee.

Rojo signed for United from Sporting Lisbon in August 2014, making his debut for the club the following month in a 4-0 Premier League victory over Queens Park Rangers.

However, despite signing a new deal in 2018, Rojo has continually struggled to keep his place the United side, and leaves having made 122 appearances across all competitions in six-and-a-half seasons in Manchester.

Rojo has spent much time recently back in Argentina after he was loaned back to Estudiantes for the second half of last season.

"Marcos will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions," a United statement read.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish him all the best for the future."

