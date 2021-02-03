Amad Diallo, Phil Jones named in Manchester United's 24-man Europa League squad

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has included teenage winger Amad Diallo, who recently arrived from Atalanta, in his 24-man squad for the Europa League this season.

Diallo, 18, is yet to play for United's first team but scored twice on his debut for the U23s in a 6-3 victory over Liverpool on Saturday following his arrival from the Serie A for a projected £37.2m.

Manchester United

Everton Saturday 6th February 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

United, who finished third in their Champions League group behind Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, have also recalled defender Phil Jones to the squad for this season's Europa League knockout stages.

The 28-year-old is nearing a return from injury after more than 12 months on the sidelines.

Image: Phil Jones has not played for more than a year after a struggle with injury

Sergio Romero, who played a key role for United on the way to winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, has once again been excluded from the squad.

Solskjaer has said the club have been actively trying to facilitate a move away from Old Trafford for Romero, although a transfer failed to materialise during the January window.

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams are eligible to feature in the competition despite not being included in the 24-man squad as the homegrown players are eligible for UEFA's B-list.

Man Utd's Europa League squad

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Dean Henderson

Lee Grant

Nathan Bishop

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Phil Jones

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles

Axel Tuanzebe

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad Diallo

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

Daniel James

Juan Mata

Nemanja Matic

Scott McTominay

Paul Pogba

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Edinson Cavani

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford