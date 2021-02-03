Amad Diallo, Phil Jones named in Manchester United's 24-man Europa League squad

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has included teenage winger Amad Diallo, who recently arrived from Atalanta, in his 24-man squad for the Europa League this season.
Diallo, 18, is yet to play for United's first team but scored twice on his debut for the U23s in a 6-3 victory over Liverpool on Saturday following his arrival from the Serie A for a projected £37.2m.
United, who finished third in their Champions League group behind Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, have also recalled defender Phil Jones to the squad for this season's Europa League knockout stages.
The 28-year-old is nearing a return from injury after more than 12 months on the sidelines.
Sergio Romero, who played a key role for United on the way to winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, has once again been excluded from the squad.
Solskjaer has said the club have been actively trying to facilitate a move away from Old Trafford for Romero, although a transfer failed to materialise during the January window.
Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams are eligible to feature in the competition despite not being included in the 24-man squad as the homegrown players are eligible for UEFA's B-list.
Man Utd's Europa League squad
Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Dean Henderson
Lee Grant
Nathan Bishop
Defenders
Eric Bailly
Phil Jones
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Alex Telles
Axel Tuanzebe
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders
Amad Diallo
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
Daniel James
Juan Mata
Nemanja Matic
Scott McTominay
Paul Pogba
Donny van de Beek
Forwards
Edinson Cavani
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford