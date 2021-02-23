Dean Henderson: Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund lead race for Manchester United goalkeeper

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund lead a list of potential suitors if Dean Henderson leaves Manchester United this summer.

The England international has become increasingly frustrated at the lack of opportunities afforded to him since returning to Old Trafford last August and will not entertain the prospect of spending more time on the bench next season.

Hugo Lloris is entering the final year of his present contract in the summer and Spurs have continued to monitor developments at Old Trafford, with manager Jose Mourinho a known admirer of Henderson.

Less than a fortnight ago, Graeme Souness revealed to Sky Sports that Mourinho had told him he believed Henderson "should have been in the (United) team a couple of years ago".

But Henderson's £120,000-a-week five-year contract, signed in August, could prove a sticking point for Spurs.

As things stand no talks are underway to extend Lloris' stay at Tottenham - with one possible option being a move to Paris Saint-Germain and another chance to link up with former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

A boyhood United fan, Henderson's preferred option is to remain at Old Trafford, but only as their No 1.

If that is not an option open to him, it is understood he would be open to the prospect of playing abroad - and Dortmund's pedigree in the Champions League will only help their cause.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is increasingly aware that having Henderson and David de Gea fighting for the No 1 shirt next season would benefit neither the players or his squad.

With two years plus an additional 12-month option still left on De Gea's £350,000-a-week contract, a permanent move away from Old Trafford seems unlikely for the Spain international for now.

But a loan move would prove more feasible if Solskjaer opts for Henderson as his No 1.