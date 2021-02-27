Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain out to 'spoil' Thomas Tuchel's fine start at Chelsea

Harry Maguire is determined to "spoil" Chelsea's promising start to life under Thomas Tuchel when the teams face each other on Sunday.

Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge in second place but face a Chelsea side who have yet to lose since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as head coach last month.

United have been in excellent form on their travels, a club-record sequence that started with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last February, and captain Maguire is hopeful they can continue that run.

"Obviously, Chelsea's going to be a tough game but we went there last year and won and we will be looking to do that again," Maguire said.

"They are keeping their position very nicely and build up really well and not conceding many goals, so it is a good start (for them). We are hoping to spoil that.

"It is a great reaction (to the change of manager). They are a great group of players with tons of talent and the money they spent in the summer, they are starting to gel, starting to tick, but we have got to look at ourselves, first and foremost.

"We go into the game full of confidence, full of belief. We will make sure we play to the ability of what we are capable of and go and get the three points."

Donny van de Beek is in line to return to the United squad at Stamford Bridge, but Solskjaer has already confirmed Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay will be missing along with Paul Pogba.

Juan Mata will not feature against his former club and Daniel James faces a late fitness test after sustaining a knock during United's Europa League last-32 second leg with Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Maguire was given a rest as United eased through to the next round in Europe but is all but assured of a return to the starting eleven on Sunday.

"Every three or four days you've got to be focused and mentally prepared to go and get the three points," Maguire added.

"You have got to be prepared to keep winning, winning, winning and finding that consistency to enable us to get to where we want to be. If you want to get to where we want to be, you have got to be consistent."