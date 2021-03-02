Edinson Cavani: Manchester United striker set to return from injury against Crystal Palace

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is in line to return from injury against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan, 34, has missed United's last four games in all competitions with a muscle injury but trained with his side on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park, live on Sky Sports.

Crystal Palace

Manchester United Wednesday 3rd March 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

United, who have not scored in their last two games, then visit league leaders Manchester City in the derby on Sunday, before hosting AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie next Thursday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We've had a training session this morning. Of course it was a light one.

"We're looking OK. There's a couple of doubts for tomorrow that we have to give as much time as possible.

"Edinson trained, he joined in so that's good. Let's hope there's no reaction after the session. Hopefully he will travel with the squad."

2:39 Jamie Carragher and Mark Hughes agree that Manchester United need a top quality centre-forward to take them to the next level

Solskjaer added he had a "couple of doubts" over some other players, but confirmed Paul Pogba is yet to return to training.

"Paul is still not ready for us," Solskjaer said. "He is feeling better, [but] not been training with the team yet so he is definitely not travelling London bound."

Elsewhere, Solskjaer is hopeful long-term knee injury absentee Phil Jones, who last played in the FA Cup fourth-round win at Tranmere in January 2020, could return this season.

"With Phil, obviously we hope so but he's working really hard," he said.

"He's had a couple of setbacks and it's just that kind of injury that you have to be patient and give him time. I know all about knee injuries.

"I'm not sure (when he will be back). How long is a piece of rope? That's how I felt as well when I came back.

"So (we'll) give him absolutely every chance to get back this season. If not, hopefully for the start of next."

Solskjaer: Chelsea penalty incident 'water under the bridge'

Solskjaer and left-back Luke Shaw avoided any sanction from the Football Association for comments they made about referee Stuart Attwell following United's goalless draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

The Norwegian said his side should have been awarded a penalty for an apparent handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Shaw believed the referee told United captain Harry Maguire that he would not give a penalty, after consulting the pitch-side replay service, because it would cause "a lot of talk" - but United later clarified that Shaw "misheard" the conversation.

2:22 Luke Shaw claimed he was confused by the use of VAR in relation to a potential handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The United boss said the incident was "water under the bridge" but suggested Chelsea players had offered undue pressure on the referee after Hudson-Odoi and Cesar Azpiliecueta were seen reproaching Attwell as he consulted the monitor.

"I think the refs have a difficult enough job without extra pressures so we just leave him to it, [to] make as many good decisions as they can," the Norwegian said.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer praised the progress Shaw and fellow full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have shown this season, with both players possible candidates for England selection under Gareth Southgate ahead of this summer's Euros.

"I don't want to do Gareth's job but I feel both my full-backs have done really well and I have been very pleased with the development in the two of them," Solskjaer said.

"The improvement has been there to see so Gareth has got good options if he fancies but I am not going to say he should or shouldn't [pick them]."