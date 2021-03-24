Manchester United: Nicky Butt leaves head of first-team development role at Old Trafford

Nicky Butt has left his role as Manchester United's head of first-team development with immediate effect.

Butt had been employed in various coaching and development roles at Old Trafford for the past nine years and has overseen the journey to the senior squad of players such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

In a statement, United said: "Nicky leaves the club with the warmest best wishes of everyone at Manchester United and our thanks for his important contribution to nurturing a succession of homegrown players who have made it to the first team."

Butt said: "Having come through the Academy myself to play almost 400 games for Manchester United, it has been an absolute privilege to come back and work with a new generation of talent making that same journey.

"I'm proud of the role everyone on the staff plays in giving our young footballers the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential, and the results are clear to see in the increased number of homegrown players reaching the first team.

"I already know from my playing days how difficult it is to leave Manchester United, but it feels like the right moment for a new professional challenge and I look forward to exploring opportunities that build on the great experiences I've had here over the past nine years."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Nicky will always be a legend of Manchester United as a six-time Premier League winner and, of course, an integral part of our Treble-winning team. That pedigree has made him a great source of guidance and inspiration to our Academy players since he returned to the club.

"We are all going to miss him around the Aon Training Complex but Nicky knows he will always be welcome back."