Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah responds after Jose Mourinho comments: 'I always get food'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah insists he "always gets food" after his dad suggested he would go without if he behaved like Heung-Min Son at the weekend.

The Manchester United manager sparked a row with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho after criticising Son for going down and holding his face, having been struck by Scott McTominay in the build-up to a disallowed goal during the 3-1 victory at Spurs.

Solskjaer said: "I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes and gets 10 of his mates around him, if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates and he needs 10 of his mates to help him up, he won't get any food."

Noah, who plays for Norwegian side Kristiansund BK, replied on Tuesday by telling a local Norwegian newspaper: "I always get food, I can assure everyone about that.

"[My team-mate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training. I have never been lying down the way Son did.

"Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact that they had lost."

Mourinho took the chance to hit back at Solskjaer senior in the post-match news conferences, saying: "I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole, because I think a father - I am a father - you have to always to feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do.

"If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed, and like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments."

The Son incident caused some controversy, with VAR instructing the referee to check replays on the pitchside monitors to determine whether McTominay had committed a foul in the build-up to the goal. The referee deemed he had done so, chalking off the goal that was converted by Edinson Cavani.

The decision was described by the Sky Sports pundits as "embarrassing and ridiculous", but former referee Dermot Gallagher has since told Sky Sports News it was the correct decision.