Ed Woodward: Manchester United executive vice-chairman to step down

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is to step down from his role.
However, it is understood that he will continue in his role at the club until the end of 2021.
Woodward had already agreed with the Glazers, United's owners, that he would finish at Old Trafford at the end of the year, but the announcement has been brought forward to Tuesday evening.
It follows the news that Chelsea and Manchester City have decided to leave the breakaway Super League following a mass rejection of the plans by fans and governing bodies across Europe.
United stood down from the European Club Association (ECA) on Sunday and Woodward stepped down from his UEFA roles.
Sky Sports News has been told the decision for Woodward to leave United is an amicable one and unrelated to the Super League proposal.
Trending
- Chelsea and Man City to leave Super League
- Woodward to step down as Man Utd executive vice-chairman
- Pep urges European Super League owners to explain decision
- European Super League: The key questions
- Other 14 PL clubs 'vigorously reject' Super League plans
- Carra: Mourinho finished in the PL
- Driver Ratings: Verstappen, Norris star - but errors elsewhere
- Neville: 'Scavengers' Glazers need to leave Man Utd
- Why Tottenham need Nagelsmann
- Hamilton's support for Russell, Norris | 'It means more'
Former United captain Gary Neville, who has been critical of Woodward and the United owners' running of the club, appeared to celebrate the executive vice-chairman's resignation on Twitter.
As the news broke, Neville simply posted a wave emoji on his official account.
More to follow...
This is a breaking Manchester United news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.
Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.
Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.