Ed Woodward: Manchester United executive vice-chairman to step down

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is to step down from his role.

However, it is understood that he will continue in his role at the club until the end of 2021.

Woodward had already agreed with the Glazers, United's owners, that he would finish at Old Trafford at the end of the year, but the announcement has been brought forward to Tuesday evening.

Image: Woodward will leave his role at the end of 2021

It follows the news that Chelsea and Manchester City have decided to leave the breakaway Super League following a mass rejection of the plans by fans and governing bodies across Europe.



United stood down from the European Club Association (ECA) on Sunday and Woodward stepped down from his UEFA roles.

0:40 Tim Sherwood reacts to the news that Ed Woodward is to step down as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United.

Sky Sports News has been told the decision for Woodward to leave United is an amicable one and unrelated to the Super League proposal.

Former United captain Gary Neville, who has been critical of Woodward and the United owners' running of the club, appeared to celebrate the executive vice-chairman's resignation on Twitter.

👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

As the news broke, Neville simply posted a wave emoji on his official account.

More to follow...

