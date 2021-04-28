Ed Woodward: Home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman attacked by protestors

Protestors attacked the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward last Thursday, as they voiced their opposition to the club's plans to join a European Super League; Cheshire police have told Sky Sports News they were not alerted to the incident

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett reports the details of an attack on the home of Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward

Protestors attacked the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward last week, Sky Sports News has learned.

A number of demonstrators targeted Woodward's house in Cheshire last Thursday to show their anger at the club's involvement in the failed European Super League.

The group caused damage to the gates at the front of the drive, before leaving, with no one at home at the time.

Cheshire police have told Sky Sports News they weren't alerted to the incident.

Earlier that day, a separate group of around 20 fans, carrying banners, broke into United's training ground to protest against the Glazer family's ownership.

Manchester United have since increased security at their Carrington base.

Woodward, who joined United in 2005 and has been in his current role since 2012, will step down at the end of 2021, the club announced last Tuesday.

On Saturday, thousands of United fans gathered outside Old Trafford in another protest against the Glazers.

The following day United fan groups organised for a plane banner reading "2bn stolen #GlazersOut" to be flown over Elland Road before Sunday's Premier League game against Leeds.

Another organised fan protest is scheduled to take place immediately before United's home game with Liverpool on May 2.

