Manchester United fan groups fly 'Glazers out' banner over Elland Road ahead of Leeds clash

Manchester United fan groups organised a plane banner reading "2bn stolen #GlazersOut" in protest against the Glazer family's ownership, which flew over Elland Road before Sunday's Premier League game against Leeds.

The banner follows protests against the Glazer family's ownership on Saturday, where thousands of fans assembled by the Trinity Statue, setting off flares, hanging banners and scarves outside Old Trafford, with many wearing the green and gold colours synonymous with fan protests against the Glazers which have occurred since the American family acquired the club back in 2005.

The anger from the fans comes after a tumultuous week when United were one of the founding members - along with five other English clubs - of the proposed European Super League.

A joint statement from a collection of fan groups read: "A banner flew over Elland Road today to serve as a reminder that the Glazer family's destruction of Manchester United goes far beyond their recent attempt at killing the football pyramid.

"Since their leveraged takeover in 2005, The Glazers have cost Manchester United over £2bn in interest payments, dividends, debt, directors fees, debt repayments and share sales.

"The message is very simple - You are not welcome in Manchester.

"Enough is enough. It is too late for apologies. Your time is up. #GlazersOut".

It is the second time United fans have publicly expressed displeasure with the Glazers this week. On Thursday, a small group of supporters broke into the club's Carrington training centre to voice their discontent with the owners.

The protests came after similar action from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool supporters earlier this week.

Joel Glazer, named European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made last Sunday, apologised on Wednesday in a letter to all United fans after the club pulled out of the competition.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward tendered his resignation to the board following the aborted plans but he will remain in his post until the end of the year.

Another organised fan protest is scheduled to take place immediately before United's home game with Liverpool on May 2.