Avram Glazer: Manchester United owner refuses to apologise over Super League, as Sky News confront him in Florida

Sky News caught up with Avram Glazer in Florida and offered him the chance to address supporters' concerns, saying: "This an opportunity for you - an apology perhaps?" But, after buying some groceries, Mr Glazer, in sunglasses, refused to engage and drove off without saying anything

By Sally Lockwood, Sky News US correspondent

Tuesday 4 May 2021 23:16, UK

Avram Glazer refuses to answer questions over Manchester United 0:46
Manchester United owner Avram Glazer refused to apologise to fans over the disastrous attempt to form a breakaway European Super League, when approached by Sky News

A member of the American family that owns Manchester United has refused to apologise to fans over the disastrous attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

Sky News US correspondent Sally Lockwood caught up with Avram Glazer in Florida and offered him the chance to address supporters' concerns, saying: "This an opportunity for you - an apology perhaps?"

Mr Glazer was then asked if it was time for his family to sell the club, and if United fans were "just customers to you".

He was also asked if he had anything to say to the supporters.

But, after buying some groceries, Mr Glazer, in sunglasses, refused to engage and drove off without saying anything.

Avram Glazer (Sky News)
Image: Avram Glazer was confronted by Sky News in Florida

Fans protested outside United's stadium, Old Trafford, on Sunday, demanding that the Glazers make way for new owners.

There has been growing anger among supporters since Manchester United joined 11 other clubs in signing up for a European Super League last month.

Such was the ferocity of the backlash that it collapsed within 48 hours.

There has always been opposition to the Glazer family's ownership of Manchester United since they bought the club 16 years ago, but the relationship now feels toxic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Manchester United club owners Joel and Avram Glazer
Image: Avram Glazer (R) attending a rare United fixture at Barcelona in 2019

The billionaire enclave of Palm Beach feels a world away from Manchester.

Multi-million pound mansions sit on palm-tree lined roads. This exclusive island is where Donald Trump now lives at his private members' club, Mar-a-Lago.

Avram Glazer appears to lead a rather private and reclusive lifestyle but fans are now demanding engagement and dialogue with their billionaire owners.

