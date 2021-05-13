The arrests at Old Trafford on Thursday were made in relation to public order offences and action was taken by Greater Manchester Police after they believed a small number of protesters were intent on preventing the fixture from going ahead

Old Trafford protests: Two arrested after fresh demonstrations before Man Utd vs Liverpool Premier League clash

United fans congregated in large numbers to protest outside the stadium for the third time in the last few weeks

Two people have been arrested following protests outside Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's re-arranged game against Liverpool.

The fixture had originally been scheduled for May 2 but was postponed due to protests.

A large number of United fans gathered outside the stadium prior to the rescheduled Premier League clash with some setting off flares and displaying banners that expressed discontent with the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Both teams' buses arrived safely at Old Trafford - with United getting to the ground several hours early - and the club had stepped up security at the ground in the wake of the protest earlier this month.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "We are aware of a protest currently taking place outside Old Trafford football stadium, with a small number of people seemingly intent on disrupting the fixture.

"Officers are in attendance to maintain safety while facilitating the right to peaceful protest. Two arrests have been made relating to public order offences."

Assistant Chief Constable for GMP, Chris Sykes, said: "We have been working closely with Manchester United and partners to ensure those in attendance outside the stadium are kept safe while exercising their right to a peaceful protest.

"The safety of all those concerned remains GMP's main priority. We encourage everyone to remember we are still living under restrictions due to the pandemic and have a collective responsibility to remain safe and protect one another."

Earlier on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed a man had been released on bail after being arrested following the demonstration on May 2 which saw a group of fans break into Old Trafford and protest on the pitch while other supporters clashed with police.

In addition, a protestor was charged with throwing fireworks in a street, using threatening behaviour and wilful obstruction of the highway, after a group of United fans protested outside the Lowry Hotel in Manchester city centre where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and backroom staff were staying ahead of kick-off that afternoon.