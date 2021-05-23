Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pride as Anthony Elanga helps Man Utd complete unbeaten away season at Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with his young players as they helped maintain Manchester United’s unbeaten away record in winning 2-1 at Wolves.

Without a number of first-team regulars who were being saved for the Europa League final on Wednesday, United still had enough to complete the season unbeaten on the road.

"I was very proud of the players today," said Solskjaer. "They were excellent. Seeing people expressing themselves, enjoying themselves. It was a game in the spirit of Manchester United, Sir Alex and Sir Matt, that you give these players a chance.

"I think it is a terrific achievement to go a whole season with no defeats away from home. We knew that by making these changes, we took a risk of losing that record, but we made everyone proud with a fantastic performance."

Juan Mata's penalty in first-half stoppage time won the game but the opener came from 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga, who caused plenty of problems for Wolves at Molineux.

"Maybe what you don't see is his attitude, desire and personality. He has a great attitude and is really humble, works really hard.

"He has got some attributes that you wish for as a player, that pace, that directness. He is right-footed but is equally good on his left. I have not seen him score headers so that is a big bonus as well.

"The future is bright for him, I think, and I know I can trust him to keep his feet on the ground and make the most of his talent."

Elanga might not have the opportunity to start had United's final fixture been moved forward to Saturday as Wednesday's opponents Villarreal's was in Spain.

"If we had played yesterday I would probably have picked a different team. I am glad I didn't because it's the first win I have had here.

"Fair play to La Liga, moving seven games just for Villarreal to have another day of preparation. They could have played tonight and rested players against Real Madrid, it could have been a different result and you never know what that would have changed.

"Good by them and we have to think about it ourselves, definitely. We did not ask the Premier League but of course, whenever we can help our own teams we should do it."

One man unlikely to feature for United in Gdansk in midweek is injured captain Harry Maguire, with Solskjaer three times insisting that the centre-back is not expected to be fit.

"I will wait for Wednesday," said the United boss. "Maybe see if he can run on Tuesday but it is still a bit away. I don't expect him to be ready.

"Of course, he wants to play but it is going to be up to the doctor. I don't expect him to be ready. It does not look great but, ever the optimist, I am still hopeful.

"He has to train on Tuesday when we are over there. It is not many days. I don't expect him to be ready."

Even without Maguire, Solskjaer is hopeful that his team can take what he describes as the next step by winning the Europa League, and securing his first trophy as United manager.

"You always feel pressure at Man United to win things, win trophies. That is one of the steps. Sometimes a trophy can hide other imperfections but the progress in the league, that we have been in loads of semi-finals, it shows progress.

"But the next step for this team is to win trophies and challenge the champions in the Premier League as well.

"When you win things, you just want to win more. You want to feel that sensation. I know my players will believe but when you get the taste of that first one, it is a big step in the right direction. It is that taste for it. The belief is there, for sure."