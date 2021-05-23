Wolves 1-2 Man Utd: Unbeaten away season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Nuno Espirito Santo's reign ends in defeat

Manchester United were 2-1 winners at Molineux as Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves reign ended in defeat.

Anthony Elanga's opener and Juan Mata's penalty meant that United go into their Europa League final having gone the whole Premier League season unbeaten away from home.

It was a missed opportunity for Wolves to mark Nuno's last game in charge with a positive result against a much-changed United line-up but Nelson Semedo's goal was not enough.

Nuno still received a warm reception from the returning fans before, during and after the game in recognition of the job that he has done at Wolves during his four seasons in charge.

The result saw Wolves drop below Newcastle into 13th spot, while United, of course, finish second.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (6); Boly (6), Coady (6), Saiss (6); Semedo (7), Dendoncker (6), Neves (6), Moutinho (6), Ait-Nouri (6); Traore (6), Silva (6).



Subs: Marcal (6), Gibbs-White (6), Jose (5).



Man Utd: Henderson (6); Williams (7), Bailly (7), Tuanzebe (8), Telles (7); Matic (7), Mata (7), Van de Beek (7); Diallo (7), Elanga (8), James (7).



Subs: Mejbri (7), Shoretire (6), Fish (n/a)



Man of the match: Anthony Elanga

How Man Utd ended with a win

With 4,500 supporters returning to Molineux, Wolves started with intent but it was United who had the early chances with all of them falling to Elanga.

The 19-year-old forward twice went close but a poor touch followed by an errant strike with his left foot saw those chances wasted before he made no mistake on 13 minutes.

Daniel James did well to send in the cross from the left and Elanga had the freedom to head home from close range as Wolves' poor marking proved costly, silencing the crowd.

Team news Nuno Espirito Santo went with many of the familiar names for his final Wolves team selection, so there were returns for Romain Saiss, Leander Dendoncker and Rui Patricio.



John Ruddy, Max Kilman and Morgan Gibbs-White made way.



Axel Tuanzebe was the only player retained from the Manchester United team as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made major changes with the Europa League final against Villarreal in mind.



It wass an opportunity for youngster Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga, while Donny van Beek had another run out alongside the experienced duo of Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

But the best move of the first half brought the equaliser when Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker combined well for Fabio Silva to set up Semedo for the low finish into the net.

That had Molineux rocking until drama late in the half when Donny van de Beek's run across the face of goal drew a foul by Romain Saiss that Mike Dean spotted after a VAR review.

Mata converted past Rui Patricio and this young United side went into the break with the advantage - and they had a huge chance to extend the lead before the hour mark.

The lively James raced in behind Conor Coady and was one-on-one with Patricio but the Welshman's attempt at a dink over the goalkeeper was a poor one that trickled wide.

At the other end, Wolves created little beyond a couple of long-range shots from Morgan Gibbs-White and Willy Boly, while Axel Tuanzebe did brilliantly to twice block from Silva.

United saw the game out comfortably enough to ensure Nuno's final game as Wolves ended in defeat but with fans chanting his name ahead of an emotional lap of honour on the Molineux pitch.

For Manchester United, the season continues on Wednesday.

