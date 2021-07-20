Manchester United: Marc Skinner emerges as target to replace Casey Stoney as women's team head coach

Manchester United have approached Orlando Pride in the hope of appointing Marc Skinner as their women’s team head coach, Sky Sports News can confirm.

Initially reported by Telegraph Sport, talks between the two clubs and Skinner are ongoing.

Casey Stoney resigned from her role at United in May and has since been unveiled as the head coach of San Diego's new NWSL team.

Skinner has been in charge of Orlando since January 2019, when he left Women's Super League side Birmingham City to move to the United States.

He oversaw significant improvements during his time in charge of Birmingham, leaving them when they were sitting in fourth place behind Women's Super League heavy-hitters Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Skinner's time in the USA has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the NWSL going on partial hiatus in 2020 when they played shorter competitions instead of a regular league season. Pride had finished rock bottom in his first season in charge.

Image: Casey Stoney stepped down as United boss in May and will be heading to the NWSL with new franchise San Diego

But 2021 has proved more positive for Skinner and the Pride, who currently sit in fifth spot after and only three points adrift of current leaders Portland Thorns.

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

0:32 Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.