Football at Olympics Tokyo 2020: Fixtures, venues, Team GB schedule and kick-off times for men's and women's tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for the men's and women's football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Men's tournament

Image: Neymar won't be part of Brazilian football team at the Games

The Men's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 begins on July 22 and runs until August 7.

Along with hosts Japan, 15 other national teams from six different continental confederations have qualified for the 27th edition of the men's tournament at the Summer Games.

The 16 nations have been separated into four groups of four, including top seeds that comprise hosts Japan, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stages.

Who is eligible to play? According to the Olympics rules, the men’s football competition is restricted to under-23 players with the exception of three over-age players in every squad. Those born on or after January 1, 1997 have been rostered in the respective teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

The venues

Image: The International Stadium in Yokohama will host the finals

The tournament will be held in six venues across six cities with the final taking place at the International Stadium Yokohama:

Kashima Stadium, Kashima

Miyagi Stadium, Rifu

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

Sapporo Dome, Sapporo

Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

The Groups: Kick-off times and venues

Group A Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Thursday July 22

Group A: Mexico vs France - Kick-off 5pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Group A: Japan vs South Africa - Kick-off 8pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Sunday July 25

Group A: France vs South Africa - Kick-off 5pm (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)

Group A: Japan vs Mexico - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)

Wednesday July 28

Group A: France vs Japan - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group A: South Africa vs Mexico - Kick-off 8pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group B New Zealand

South Korea

Honduras

Romania

Thursday July 22

Group B: New Zealand vs South Korea - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group B: Honduras vs Romania - Kick-off 8pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Sunday July 25

Group B: New Zealand vs Honduras - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group B: Romania vs South Korea - Kick-off 8pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Wednesday July 28

Group B: Romania vs New Zealand - Kick-off 5.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group B: South Korea vs Honduras - Kick-off 5.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group C Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Thursday July 22

Group C: Egypt vs Spain - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group C: Argentina vs Australia - Kick-off 7.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Sunday July 25

Group C: Egypt vs Argentina - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group C: Australia vs Spain - Kick-off 7.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Wednesday July 28

Group C: Australia vs Egypt - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group C: Spain vs Argentina - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group D Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

Thursday July 22

Group D: Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia - Kick-off 5.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group D: Brazil vs Germany - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Sunday July 25

Group D: Brazil vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 5.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group D: Saudi Arabia vs Germany - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Wednesday July 28

Group D: Saudi Arabia vs Brazil - Kick-off 5pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group D: Germany vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Knock-out stage - The route to Gold

Image: Germany won the silver medal at Rio 2016

Quarter-finals

Saturday July 31

Quarter-final 1: Winner of Group C vs Runner-up of Group D - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B - Kick-off 6pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group D vs Runner-up of Group C - Kick-off 7pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group B vs Runner of Group A - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 3

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Bronze medal match

Friday August 6

Loser of semi-final 2 vs Loser of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Gold medal match

Saturday August 7

Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Women's tournament

Image: Germany failed to qualify for the women's tournament

The Women's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 begins on July 21 and runs until August 6. Unlike the men's competition, there are no player age restrictions for teams participating.

Yuzuho Shiokoshi of Japan, Brazil's Bruna Benites and Carli Lloyd of USA are among the stars taking part in this summer's tournament.

Defending champions Germany failed to qualify after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Netherlands, Sweden, USA and England (represented as Team GB at the Games) booked their place by reaching the semi-finals.

Team GB squad

Image: Team GB have been drawn in Group E alongside Canada, Japan and Chile

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City).

Reserves: Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).

The format

2:36 Chelsea and England's Millie Bright says it'll be a huge honour to represent Team GB at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The competing countries will be divided into three groups of four teams, denoted as Groups E, F and G to avoid confusion with the groups of the men's tournament.

Hosts Japan were automatically seeded into Pot One, with the remaining teams seeded into their respective pots based on the FIFA Women's World Rankings. No group could contain more than one team from each confederation.

Teams in each group will play one another in a round-robin basis, with the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

The venues

Image: The National Stadium in Tokyo will host the women's final

The tournament will be held across the same six venues used for the men's tournament with the final taking place at the National Stadium in Tokyo:

Kashima Stadium, Kashima

Miyagi Stadium, Rifu

Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama

Sapporo Dome, Sapporo

National Stadium, Tokyo

Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo

International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

The Groups: Kick-off times and venues

Image: England Women interim coach Hege Riise will be in charge for Team GB in Japan

Group E Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Wednesday July 21

Group E: Great Britain vs Chile - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group E: Japan vs Canada - Kick-off 7.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Saturday July 24

Group E: Chile vs Canada - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Group E: Japan vs Great Britain - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)

Tuesday July 27

Group E: Chile vs Japan - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group E: Canada vs Great Britain - Kick-off 8pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Group F China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Wednesday July 21

Group F: China vs Brazil - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group F: Zambia vs Netherlands - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Saturday July 24

Group F: China vs Zambia - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group F: Netherlands vs Brazil - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Tuesday July 27

Group F: Netherlands vs China - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group F: Brazil vs Zambia - Kick-off 8.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group G Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand

Wednesday July 21

Group G: Sweden vs USA - Kick-off 5.30pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Group G: Australia vs New Zealand - Kick-off 8.30pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)

Saturday July 24

Group G: Sweden vs Australia - Kick-off 5.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group G: New Zealand vs USA - Kick-off 8.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Tuesday July 27

Group G: New Zealand vs Sweden - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: USA vs Australia - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Knock-out stage - The route to Gold

Image: Lucy Bronze and Demi Stokes during a training session at Loughborough University

Quarter-finals

Friday July 30

Quarter-final 1: Runner-up of Group E vs Runner-up of Group F - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group E vs 3rd in Group F/G - Kick-off 6pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Quarter-final 3: Winner of Group G vs 3rd Group E/F - Kick-off 7pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group F vs Runner-up of Group G - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Semi-finals

Monday August 2

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 4 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 3 - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Bronze medal match

Thursday August 5

Loser of Semi-final 2 vs Loser of Semi-final 1 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Gold medal match

Friday August 6

Winner of Semi-final 2 vs Winner of Semi-final 1 - Kick-off 11am (National Stadium, Tokyo)