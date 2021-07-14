Football at Olympics Tokyo 2020: Fixtures, venues, Team GB schedule and kick-off times for men's and women's tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for the men's and women's football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Men's tournament
The Men's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 begins on July 22 and runs until August 7.
Along with hosts Japan, 15 other national teams from six different continental confederations have qualified for the 27th edition of the men's tournament at the Summer Games.
The 16 nations have been separated into four groups of four, including top seeds that comprise hosts Japan, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stages.
Who is eligible to play?
According to the Olympics rules, the men’s football competition is restricted to under-23 players with the exception of three over-age players in every squad. Those born on or after January 1, 1997 have been rostered in the respective teams for the Tokyo Olympics.
The venues
The tournament will be held in six venues across six cities with the final taking place at the International Stadium Yokohama:
- Kashima Stadium, Kashima
- Miyagi Stadium, Rifu
- Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
- Sapporo Dome, Sapporo
- Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo
- International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
The Groups: Kick-off times and venues
Group A
- Japan
- South Africa
- Mexico
- France
Thursday July 22
Group A: Mexico vs France - Kick-off 5pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)
Group A: Japan vs South Africa - Kick-off 8pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)
Sunday July 25
Group A: France vs South Africa - Kick-off 5pm (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)
Group A: Japan vs Mexico - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)
Wednesday July 28
Group A: France vs Japan - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group A: South Africa vs Mexico - Kick-off 8pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group B
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Honduras
- Romania
Thursday July 22
Group B: New Zealand vs South Korea - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group B: Honduras vs Romania - Kick-off 8pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Sunday July 25
Group B: New Zealand vs Honduras - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group B: Romania vs South Korea - Kick-off 8pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Wednesday July 28
Group B: Romania vs New Zealand - Kick-off 5.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group B: South Korea vs Honduras - Kick-off 5.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group C
- Egypt
- Spain
- Argentina
- Australia
Thursday July 22
Group C: Egypt vs Spain - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group C: Argentina vs Australia - Kick-off 7.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Sunday July 25
Group C: Egypt vs Argentina - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group C: Australia vs Spain - Kick-off 7.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Wednesday July 28
Group C: Australia vs Egypt - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group C: Spain vs Argentina - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group D
- Brazil
- Germany
- Ivory Coast
- Saudi Arabia
Thursday July 22
Group D: Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia - Kick-off 5.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group D: Brazil vs Germany - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Sunday July 25
Group D: Brazil vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 5.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group D: Saudi Arabia vs Germany - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Wednesday July 28
Group D: Saudi Arabia vs Brazil - Kick-off 5pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group D: Germany vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Knock-out stage - The route to Gold
Quarter-finals
Saturday July 31
Quarter-final 1: Winner of Group C vs Runner-up of Group D - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B - Kick-off 6pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Quarter-final 3: Winner Group D vs Runner-up of Group C - Kick-off 7pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group B vs Runner of Group A - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Semi-finals
Tuesday August 3
Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Bronze medal match
Friday August 6
Loser of semi-final 2 vs Loser of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 8pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Gold medal match
Saturday August 7
Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Women's tournament
The Women's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 begins on July 21 and runs until August 6. Unlike the men's competition, there are no player age restrictions for teams participating.
Yuzuho Shiokoshi of Japan, Brazil's Bruna Benites and Carli Lloyd of USA are among the stars taking part in this summer's tournament.
Defending champions Germany failed to qualify after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Netherlands, Sweden, USA and England (represented as Team GB at the Games) booked their place by reaching the semi-finals.
Team GB squad
Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).
Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City).
Reserves: Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).
The format
The competing countries will be divided into three groups of four teams, denoted as Groups E, F and G to avoid confusion with the groups of the men's tournament.
Hosts Japan were automatically seeded into Pot One, with the remaining teams seeded into their respective pots based on the FIFA Women's World Rankings. No group could contain more than one team from each confederation.
Teams in each group will play one another in a round-robin basis, with the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.
The venues
The tournament will be held across the same six venues used for the men's tournament with the final taking place at the National Stadium in Tokyo:
- Kashima Stadium, Kashima
- Miyagi Stadium, Rifu
- Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama
- Sapporo Dome, Sapporo
- National Stadium, Tokyo
- Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo
- International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
The Groups: Kick-off times and venues
Group E
- Japan
- Canada
- Great Britain
- Chile
Wednesday July 21
Group E: Great Britain vs Chile - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group E: Japan vs Canada - Kick-off 7.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Saturday July 24
Group E: Chile vs Canada - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Group E: Japan vs Great Britain - Kick-off 4.30pm (Sapporo Dome, Sapporo)
Tuesday July 27
Group E: Chile vs Japan - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group E: Canada vs Great Britain - Kick-off 8pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Group F
- China
- Brazil
- Zambia
- Netherlands
Wednesday July 21
Group F: China vs Brazil - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group F: Zambia vs Netherlands - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Saturday July 24
Group F: China vs Zambia - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group F: Netherlands vs Brazil - Kick-off 8pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Tuesday July 27
Group F: Netherlands vs China - Kick-off 8.30pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Group F: Brazil vs Zambia - Kick-off 8.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group G
- Sweden
- USA
- Australia
- New Zealand
Wednesday July 21
Group G: Sweden vs USA - Kick-off 5.30pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)
Group G: Australia vs New Zealand - Kick-off 8.30pm (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo)
Saturday July 24
Group G: Sweden vs Australia - Kick-off 5.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Group G: New Zealand vs USA - Kick-off 8.30pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Tuesday July 27
Group G: New Zealand vs Sweden - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Group G: USA vs Australia - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Knock-out stage - The route to Gold
Quarter-finals
Friday July 30
Quarter-final 1: Runner-up of Group E vs Runner-up of Group F - Kick-off 5pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Quarter-final 2: Winner of Group E vs 3rd in Group F/G - Kick-off 6pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Quarter-final 3: Winner of Group G vs 3rd Group E/F - Kick-off 7pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-final 4: Winner of Group F vs Runner-up of Group G - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Semi-finals
Monday August 2
Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 4 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 3 - Kick-off 8pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Bronze medal match
Thursday August 5
Loser of Semi-final 2 vs Loser of Semi-final 1 - Kick-off 5pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Gold medal match
Friday August 6
Winner of Semi-final 2 vs Winner of Semi-final 1 - Kick-off 11am (National Stadium, Tokyo)