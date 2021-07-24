Zambia's Barbra Banda nets another hat-trick in Tokyo 2020 thriller against China - Women's Olympic football round-up

Striker Barbra Banda netted her second successive hat-trick as Zambia drew 4-4 with China in a thrilling Tokyo 2020 encounter, while the USA thrashed New Zealand 6-1.

After scoring a treble in Zambia's 10-3 drubbing by the Netherlands, Banda cemented her status as the breakout player of the competition with another hat-trick in Group F.

China had a goal machine of their own in Wang Shuang, who scored four times including a late penalty to earn her side a deserved point at Rifu's Miyagi Stadium.

Wang became only the third player to score four goals in a match at the Games and the second in the tournament after the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema.

Image: Wang Shuang scored all four goals for China

The USA rebounded from their opening loss with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand.

The United States were stunned by Sweden in the first match, losing 3-0. It was the team's first loss since January 2019, ending a 44-game unbeaten streak. The USA had also failed to score for the first time since 2017.

Image: Rose Lavelle celebrates her opening goal for the USA

But they got off to the perfect start on Saturday. Rose Lavelle scored after a well-placed pass from Tobin Heath in the ninth minute to give the USA an early lead. Lindsey Horan's late first-half header saw the United States double their lead. It was Horan's 23rd international goal on her 100th appearance for the national team.

It could have been worse for New Zealand, but the United States had four disallowed goals - all for offside - in the first half.

An own goal from Abby Erceg extended the USA's lead to 3-0, but New Zealand denied their opponents a clean sheet with Betsy Hassett's goal in the 72nd minute.

Image: Lindsey Horan scored on her 100th cap for the USA

Christen Press, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored the fourth with 10 minutes to play, before Alex Morgan added another soon after. Another New Zealand own goal rounded off the rout in added time.

Sweden recovered to continue their dominant run in Tokyo with a 4-2 comeback win over Australia.

Three days after stunning world champions the USA, Sweden were on the front foot once again with a first-half Fridolina Rolfo strike before Australia captain Sam Kerr equalised just before half-time.

In a goal-laden second half, Kerr handed the Matilda's a 2-1 lead, only for Sweden to score three quickfire goals courtesy of Lina Hurtig, Stina Blackstenius and Rolfo's second.

Image: Sweden and Australia met in Group G

There was still room for more drama at the Saitama Stadium as Australia earned a late penalty, but Kerr was denied a hat-trick as goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl saved her spot kick. Sweden held on to claim all three points and top Group G.

Dominique Janssen's 79th-minute goal pulled the Netherlands to a 3-3 draw with Brazil.

Miedema gave the Dutch the early lead in the third minute, but Debinha countered with an equaliser soon after. The teams were tied until the 59th minute, when Miedema scored another.

Image: Dominique Janssen's late goal secured a draw for the Netherlands

Marta converted a penalty kick to make it 2-2 in the 64th minute, before Ludmila's goal about four minutes later gave Brazil a temporary lead.

Janssen then fired home with 11 minutes to play to secure a point for the Netherlands.

Janine Beckie netted twice as Canada defeated Chile 2-1 in Group E.

Image: Janine Beckie (left) scored both goals for Canada in their victory

Beckie hit the post with a penalty in the 21st minute, but she scored soon after, netting from a Nichelle Prince cross.

Beckie added her second early in the second half before Karen Araya pulled a goal back for Chile in the 57th minute. It was La Roja's first ever Olympic goal on their tournament debut.

Elsewhere in Group E, Great Britain qualified for the Olympic football knockout stages as Ellen White grabbed a third goal in two games to give them a 1-0 win over hosts Japan.