Football at Olympics Tokyo 2020: Which Premier League stars are heading to the Games?

The 16 national teams taking part at Men's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 have announced their squads ahead of the Games, but which Premier League stars are heading for Japan?

For some English top-flight players, there has barely been a break between seasons, with Richarlison having featured for Brazil all the way through to the final at the Copa America.

Having won gold at Rio 2016, the Seleção are determined to defend their crown in Tokyo and have named a competitive squad including veteran full-back Dani Alves as one of their over-aged players.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, squads have been upgraded from the usual 18 names to 22 players - with all but three overage members needing to have been born on or after January 1, 1997.

Group A

France

Image: William Saliba was removed from France's provisional squad

Head coach Sylvain Ripoll's squad for this summer's tournament was announced on June 25.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was initially included, alongside Arsenal defender William Saliba, but both players were removed from the final travelling party after their clubs objected.

It means there are no Premier League representatives for Les Blues. Andre-Pierre Gignac, former Newcastle midfielder Florian Thauvin and Montpellier's Teji Savanier are named as over-age players.

Everton's left-back Niels Nkounkou has received a late call-up after a string of injuries to their initial selection. The 20-year-old replaces the injured Jeremy Gelin in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Paul Bernardoni, Stefan Bajic, Dimitry Bertaud.

Defenders: Melvin Bard, Anthony Caci, Ismael Doukoure, Pierre Kalulu, Clement Michelin, Timothee Pembele, Modibo Sagnan, Niels Nkounkou.

Midfielders: Alexis Beka Beka, Enzo Le Fee, Teji Savanier*, Florian Thauvin*, Lucas Tousart.

Forwards: Andre-Pierre Gignac*, Randal Kolo Muani, Arnaud Nordin, Isaac Lihadji, Nathaniel Mbuku.

*Over-aged player

Japan

Image: Former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida captains Japan

Japan announced their final squad on June 22 and Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo is the stellar name in Abinobu Yokouchi's squad, along with former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida - the captain - who is now plying his trade at Sampdoria under Claudio Ranieri.

Goalkeepers: Keisuke Osaka, Kosei Tani, Zion Suzuki.

Defenders: Hiroki Sakai*, Yuta Nakayama, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida*, Reo Hatate, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Daiki Hashioka, Ayumu Seko, Koki Machida.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo*, Takefusa Kubo, Koji Miyoshi, Ritsu Doan, Kaoru Mitoma, Yuki Soma, Ao Tanaka.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Daichi Hayashi.

*Over-aged player

Mexico

Image: Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa features for Mexico

The final 22-man squad for Mexico was announced on July 6, with the majority of the roster playing their club football in their homeland.

Real Betis' Diego Lainez is one of just two players on the list who plays abroad with Genk's Gerardo Arteaga being the other.

Experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who was part of the 2004 Olympic squad and has been to four World Cup tournaments, is included.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa*, Sebastian Jurado, Luis Malagon.

Defenders: Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Jorge Sanchez, Vladimir Lorona, Adrian Mora, Luis Romo*.

Midfielders: Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Rodriguez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Joaquin Esquivel, Fernando Beltran, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Ricardo Angulo.

Forwards: Henry Martin*, Alexis Vega, Eduardo Aguirre.

*Over-aged player

South Africa

Image: Percy Tau has been left out of South Africa's final squad

South Africa will be led by David Notoane, who announced his final squad for this summer's Olympic Games on July 3.

Notoane released an extraordinary 78-man preliminary squad that included Southampton's Kgoagelo Chauke, Leicester City's Khanya Leshabela and Brighton's Percy Tau but the Premier League trio have been left out of the final 22.

Seventeen players represent clubs in South Africa with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the only over-aged player included.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams*, Mondli Moto, Sifiso Mlungwana.

Defenders: James Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Luke Fleurs, Thendo Mukumela, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Tercious Malepe.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Thabo Cele, Fagrie Lakay, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele.

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Luther Singh, Lyle Foster, Kobamelo Kodisang.

*Over-aged player

Group B

Honduras

Image: Douglas Martinez of Real Salt Lake features for Honduras

Honduras, who have reached the past three Olympic tournaments, announced their squad on July 2 and will be coached by former Uruguay international Miguel Falero.

It features six players based outside of Honduras, including Douglas Martinez of Real Salt Lake but no Premier League representatives.

Goalkeepers: Alex Guity, Michael Perrelo, Bryan Ramos.

Defenders: Denil Maldonado, Wesley Decas, Carlos Melendez, Christropher Melendez, Jose Garcia, Elvin Oliva.

Midfielders: Jonathan Nunez, Jose Alejandro Reyes, Edwin Rodriguez, Samuel Elvir, Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez.

Forwards: Jorge Benguche*, Rigoberto Rivas, Brayan Moya*, Jose Pinto, Luis Palma, Juan Obregon Jr, Douglas Martinez.

*Over-aged player

New Zealand

Image: Chris Wood will be absent for Burnley's pre-season preparations

Burnley striker Chris Wood and West Ham defender Winston Reid are two of the over-age players of the New Zealand squad announced for this summer's Games on June 25.

Head coach Danny Hay has not included Bayern Munich's Sarpreet Singh in order to help the player secure the best loan deal possible for the upcoming season.

Goalkeepers: Michael Woud, Jamie Searle, Alex Paulsen.

Defenders: Michael Boxall*, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingram, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid*, George Stanger.

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Marko Stamenic, Gianni Stensness, Ben Old, Sam Sutton.

Forwards: Joey Champness, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood*, Matt Garbett.

*Over-aged player

Romania

Image: Ianis Hagi will not spearhead Romania's Olympic hopes

Romania's preparations for this summer's Games has been hit by claims and counterclaims with the country's brightest stars at the centre of a club-vs-country dispute.

Mircea Lucescu, the Romanian coach in charge of Dynamo Kyiv, has labelled it 'disgraceful' that clubs have refused to release talented individuals including Rangers' Ianis Hagi.

Midfielder Dragos Nedelcu withdrew from the squad on July 9 at the behest of Fortuna Dusseldorf, the club he has joined on loan from Steaua Bucharest.

Goalkeepers: Mihai Aioani, Mihai Popa, Stefan Tarnovanu.

Defenders: Radu Boboc, Andrei Chindris, Virgil Ghita, Ricardo Grigore, Alex Pascanu, Andrei Ratiu, Florin Stefan*.

Midfielders: Tudor Baluta, Andrei Ciobanu, Alex Dobre, Marco Dulca, Ion Gheorghe, Valentin Gheorghe, Marius Marin, Eduard Florescu, Antonio Sefer.

Forwards: George Ganea, Andrei Sintean.

*Over-aged player

South Korea

Image: Heung-Min Son will not be heading to the Olympics

South Korea manager Kim Hak-bum has not included Tottenham forward Son Heung-min as one of his three overage players permitted.

Speaking on the absence of Son, Kim explained in May that he was left out in order to protect him, despite Spurs agreeing to let him to go to the Games.

"Son is willing to play at the Olympics, but that willingness alone may not get the job done," he said. Instead, Kim has turned to Valencia's Lee Kang-in, the 20-year-old sensation who has earned comparisons to David Silva.

Beijing Guoan's Kim Min-jae and Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo, both over-aged players, are the two other names in the squad not to ply their trade in South Korea.

Goalkeepers: Song Bum-keun, Ahn Joon-soo, An Chan-gi.

Defenders: Lee You-hyeon, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Jae-woo, Kim Jin-ya, Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae*, Kang Yoon-sung, Lee Sang-min.

Midfielders: Jeong Seung-won, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Dong-gyeong, Won Du-jae, Lee Kang-in, Kim Jin-kyu.

Forwards: Lee Dong-jun, Um Won-sang, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon*, Hwang Ui-jo*.

*Over-aged player

Group C

Argentina

Image: Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister has been named in Argentina's squad

Fresh from winning the Copa America, Argentina have named a completely different 22-man squad for the Olympics with Brighton forward Alexis Mac Allister named on the roster.

Thiago Almada, the 20-year-old Velez Sarsfield midfielder, is included and could prove to be one of the standout players of the tournament but Bayer Leverkusen's Lucas Alario is cut from the preliminary group as head coach Fernando Batista selects just one over-age player.

Goalkeepers: Joaquin Blazquez, Lautaro Morales, Jeremias Ledesma*.

Defenders: Hernan de la Fuente, Marcelo Herrera, Nehuen Perez, Leonel Mosevich, Facundo Medina, Francisco Ortega, Claudio Bravo.

Midfielders: Fausto Vera, Santiago Colombatto, Tomas Belmonte, Martin Payero, Thiago Almada, Esequiel Barco.

Forwards: Carlos Valenzuela, Pedro de la Vega, Alexis Mac Allister, Agustin Urzi, Adolfo Gaich, Ezequiel Ponce.

*Over-aged player

Australia

Image: Manchester City midfielder Daniel Arzani is taking part

Australia head coach Graham Arnold will take charge of the Socceroos this summer and there will be a Premier League representative as they prepare to compete at their first Games since 2008.

Manchester City midfielder Daniel Arzani, the youngest player ever to appear for Australia at a World Cup who was on loan at Danish Superliga side Aarhus last season, features in a squad that contains 12 players who play in the A-League.

Australia were forced into a couple of late changes with Marco Tillo and Jay Rich-Baghuelou replacing Ramy Najjarine and Ruon Tongyik in the squad. Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is also included.

Goalkeepers: Tom Glover, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Jordan Holmes.

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Thomas Deng, Joel King, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Denis Genreau, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Dylan Pierias, Caleb Watts, Cameron Devlin, Marco Tillo.

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Nicholas D'Agostino, Mitchell Duke*, Reno Piscopo, Lachlan Wales.

*Over-aged player

Egypt

Image: Mohamed Salah has been denied the chance to represent Egypt

Egypt have been denied access to their talisman Mohamed Salah after Liverpool blocked his inclusion after originally being named in his nation's provisional squad.

The same applied to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Galatasaray's Mostafa Mohamed.

Egypt Football Association president Ahmed Megahed said: "[Salah] told us that he will make a new attempt with the technical staff of [Liverpool], to resolve the matter, and within the next two days he will find a way."

Their attempts have proved unsuccessful, however. Former Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi and former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi are included in Egypt's final 22.

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy*, Mohamed Sobhy, Mahmoud Gad.

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazi*, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel Salam, Osama Galal, Ahmed Ramadan, Karim El-Eraky, Karim Fouad, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh.

Midfielders: Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy, Nasser Maher, Emam Ashour.

Forwards: Ramadan Sobhi, Ibrahim Adel, Abdel Rahman Magdy, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen, Nasser Mansi, Ahmed Yasser.

*Over-aged player

Spain

Image: Former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has been included

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has named a 22-man squad that includes several players who took part at Euro 2020 under Luis Enrique.

There are six members in total - Pedri, Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo, Unai Simon, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pau Torres.

La Roja's three over-age players are Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino and Real Madrid duo Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

Goalkeepers: Alex Dominguez, Alvaro Fernandes, Unai Simon.

Defenders: Eric Garcia, Juan Miranda, Oscar Mingueza, Oscar Gil, Pau Torres, Jesus Vallejo.

Midfielders: Pedri, Bryan Gil, Martin Zubimendi, Marc Cucurella, Jon Moncayola, Dani Olmo, Carlos Soler, Dani Ceballos*, Mikel Merino*, Marco Asensio*.

Forwards: Javi Puado, Rafa Mir, Mikel Oyarzabal.

*Over-aged player

Group D

Brazil

Image: Richarlison is heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Brazil named their final roster for this summer's Games on June 17 but after several clubs refused to release their players, a new squad was announced on July 2.

Marseille midfielder Gerson, Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Malcom and Flamengo's Pedro were all initially included but were not granted permission.

Legendary full-back Dani Alves - who now plays for Sao Paulo - is one of the three over-age players included, with Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli hoping to impress.

His Gunners team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes has been replaced by Ricardo Graca due to injury, but Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Everton forward Richarlison are among the 11 players in the 22 who play their football outside of Brazil.

Goalkeepers: Brenno, Lucao, Santos*.

Defenders: Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs.

Midfielders: Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier, Douglas Augusto.

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony.

*Over-aged player

Germany

Image: Maximilian Arnold (left) and Max Kruse (right) are in Germany's squad

Germany's squad for the Olympic Games was released on July 4 and all but one play their club football in their homeland.

Stefan Kuntz, who scored against England in the semi-finals of Euro 96, has selected Gent's Niklas Dorsch as the sole representative from abroad with no Premier League representatives.

Goalkeepers: Svend Brodersen, Florian Muller, Luca Plogmann.

Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs, Amos Pieper, David Raum, Jordan Torunarigha, Felix Uduokhai, Joshua Vagnoman.

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri*, Maximilian Arnold*, Niklas Dorsch, Ismail Jakobs, Eduard Lowen, Arne Maier, Anton Stach.

Forwards: Max Kruse*, Marco Richter, Cedric Teuchert.

Ivory Coast

Image: Amad Diallo will represent Ivory Coast at the Games

Ivory Coast head coach Soualiho Haidara has called up Manchester United winger Amad Diallo alongside his club-mate Eric Bailly, who is one of three over-aged players.

Former Leicester, Bournemouth and Leeds forward Max Gradel - who now plays his football in Turkey with Sivasspor - is also named alongside AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Goalkeepers: Eliezer Ira Tape, Maxime Nagoli Oupoh, Nicolas Tie.

Defenders: Kouao Koffi, Zie Ouattara, Wilfried Singo, Eric Bailly*, Kouadio-Yves Dalila, Ismael Diallo, Silas Gnaka.

Midfielders: Eboue Kouassi, Idrissa Doumbia, Franck Kessie*, Amad Diallo,Max Gradel*, Youssouf Dao.

Forwards: Chieck Timite, Christiane Kouame, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Mory Keita, Kader Keita, Aboubacar Doumbia.

*Over-aged players

Saudi Arabia

Image: Salem Al-Dawsari was part of Saudi Arabia's 2018 World Cup squad

Saudi Arabia, coached by Saad Al-Shehri, have announced a 22-man squad that consists entirely of players who play for clubs in their home country, with the three over-age players all members of their 2018 World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers: Zaid Al-Bawardi, Mohammed Al Rubaie, Amin Bukhari.

Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani*, Hamad Al-Yami, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi.

Midfielders: Turki Al-Ammar, Salem Al-Dawsari*, Salman Al-Faraj*, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Hassan, Ayman Al-Khulaif, Sami Al-Najei, Nasser Al-Omran, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya.

Forwards: Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

*Over-aged player