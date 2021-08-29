Jose Mourinho says Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd is 'perfect business'

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United represents "perfect business", according to the club's former manager Jose Mourinho.
The 36-year-old is close to officially completing his move to Old Trafford after United confirmed on Friday they had reached an agreement to re-sign the Portugal captain from Juventus.
Mourinho, who worked with his compatriot during the pair's time at Real Madrid, approves of the transfer, which will cost United around €15m (£12.87m) plus a further €8m (£6.86m) in add-ons.
The Roma boss said: "The only thing I say - and it looks to me something basic and logic - is that if Juventus are happy, if Cristiano is happy and if Manchester United are happy this is the perfect business.
"I think there is no need to talk about Cristiano.
"There is no need to make any comment about someone who plays, wins, scores and makes history for 20 years."
Ronaldo is undergoing a medical in Lisbon over the weekend and is set to sign a two-year deal at United after their cross-city rivals Manchester City pulled out of the race to sign him.
The forward left United for Real Madrid 12 years ago after winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League cups, and the Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, and he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United between 2003 and 2009.
At the Bernabeu, Ronaldo lifted four European Cups, won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cup crowns, as well as three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups during his nine years at the club.
He signed for Juventus in 2018 for a fee of £105m and helped the Bianconeri to five major domestic honours including two Serie A titles, and finished the 2020/21 campaign as the league's top scorer with 29 goals in 33 games.
Juve were keen to offload Ronaldo during the transfer window in order to recoup revenue from his £500,000-per-week contract, which was set to expire in 2022.
