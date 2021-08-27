Wolves vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Wolves could have defensive duo Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly available after hamstring injuries but Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) remain out.

Daniel Podence will be hoping to feature after returning from a groin problem to score in Tuesday's 4-0 Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will be without midfielder Scott McTominay, who underwent groin surgery earlier this week and joins goalkeeper Dean Henderson (recovering from coronavirus), full-back Alex Telles (ankle) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder), as well as long-term absentee Phil Jones (knee), on the sidelines.

Prediction: Jones Knows writes...

Manchester United showed last weekend against Southampton why they won't be winning any Premier League titles anytime soon with their current set-up.

Yes, they created plenty of danger and goalscoring opportunities early in the game but the lack of oomph and tactical know-how on show in the final 20 minutes when a winning goal was there for the taking was worrying.

To have just one shot on goal during that period against a relegation-ranked team - a blocked long-range effort from Scott McTominay at that - proves they have plenty to find in order to trouble Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City this season. All three of those teams would have been peppering that goal with three points on offer.

I'm still adamant United will finish fourth or worst this season with the current manager in employment.

Come the end of the season I'd be very confident that Wolves will finish at least six places higher than Southampton in the Premier League, so United will be facing stiffer opposition than last weekend. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's boys play with the same stodginess in the final third, Wolves have a proper chance for the upset.

The Bruno Lage era has just been bubbling under the surface so far. Good performances, a more fluid style of playing but back-to-back defeats is what he has to show for their work. To post 37 shots on goal in games against Tottenham and Leicester is an impressive feat, though, and although those efforts have equated to a pretty mediocre expected goals figure, the message from the manager of a more attack-minded approach is getting across. Positive signs, indeed.

Remember, United are on the verge of setting a new all-time Football League record with 28 away league games unbeaten.

I think that run will end here. Home win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Wolves to win (18/5 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Wolves lost this exact fixture 2-1 on the final day of the 2020-21 season - they've not lost consecutive home league games against Manchester United since December 1967.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Wolves (W4 D3), going down 2-1 at Molineux in April 2019.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 27 Premier League away games (W17 D10) - if they avoid defeat here they will set a new record for longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.

Wolves have lost each of their last five Premier League games, scoring just one goal in the process. They've also lost five of their last seven home league games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 20 at Molineux (W9 D6).

In the first two matchdays of the Premier League season, only Liverpool (46) attempted more shots than Wolves (42). They also had the sixth highest expected goals tally (3.2) of the 20 teams, yet they are still looking for their first league goal under Bruno Lage

This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjær's 100th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United (W52 D28 L19). Of the eight previous managers to reach the milestone for the Red Devils in the top-flight, only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge than the Norwegian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will become the ninth manager to take charge of 100 top-flight games for Manchester United in this match. Of the previous eight, only Matt Busby and Tommy Docherty won their 100th game in charge, with five of those managers losing their milestone match, including Alex Ferguson in April 1989.

Paul Pogba has already assisted five goals for Manchester United in the Premier League this term; the most ever by a player after two games of a season in the competition. His assist against Southampton last time out saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for the Red Devils in the Premier League (34).

Only Michail Antonio (11) has had more shots in the Premier League than Wolves' Adama Traoré (10) so far this season, though he's yet to find the net this term. Indeed, the Spaniard has scored with just two of his last 74 shots in the competition.

Mason Greenwood has scored in both of Manchester United's opening two games of the 2021-22 Premier League season, netting once against Leeds United and Southampton. He could become just the second teenager to score in his team's opening three games of a Premier League campaign, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.

