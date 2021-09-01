Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward says he's so happy to be home and wants to create more history

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his delight to be back "home" at Manchester United and is hungry to create more history with the club.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return to Old Trafford was made official on Tuesday morning, as he signed a two-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

Ronaldo scored a total of 551 club goals across spells at Real Madrid and Juventus after leaving United in 2009, and in an interview with the club, the 36-year-old said it is now the right moment for him to return.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers panel discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's impact after Manchester United announced his re-signing.

Ronaldo told the official Manchester United website: "I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I'm so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I'm really glad and looking forward to starting my first game.

"I think it's the best decision that I have made. It's right on point in my opinion.

"I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it's a new chapter, I'm so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emotional message to the Manchester United fans after his return to the club was confirmed - and included a special line to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Portugal star also spoke of his strong relationship with former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, adding that they still talk regularly and the influence the Scot had on his career is something he will always be thankful for.

"As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key," he said.

"I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson played a pivotal role in his decision to return to Old Trafford, says Gary Neville.

"He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he's an unbelievable person. I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United."

Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford with the club failing to win a trophy in four consecutive seasons, having recently suffered penalty shootout heartache against Villarreal in the Europa League final last campaign.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end that drought, stating he did not wish to feel that pain experienced in Gdansk again, and Ronaldo is eager to help the side return to winning trophies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is great news for the Premier League and the Portugal star will have a significant impact on all of the players within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dressing room.

Speaking about his new manager, Ronaldo added: "I played with him for two or three years at Manchester United so I have a good relationship with him but now with a different role, I'm a player and he's a coach.

"But it doesn't matter, my relationship with him is great and as I say before, I'm there in Manchester to help the team achieve his results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. So I'm available for everything."

Maguire: Ronaldo the greatest to play the game

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was asked about Ronaldo's return to the club during England's press conference prior to their World Cup Qualifier against Hungary - and he said he can't wait to meet his new team-mate following the international break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says it is amazing to have Cristiano Ronaldo re-sign for the club and describes him as the greatest player to play the game.

Maguire said: "Obviously I'm away with England at the moment so my focus is on the game tomorrow.

"But for him to sign for the club, and for me the greatest to play the game - it's amazing to have him at the club.

"I'm sure he's going to have a huge impact on and off the field, and many players can learn and improve.

"Obviously he's going to improve our team as well with his goal-scoring record and I'm looking forward to meeting him in a few days."