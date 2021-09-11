Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says 'This is what Cristiano is about'

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered "a day for everyone to enjoy", said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the forward scored twice against Newcastle on his Manchester United return.

Ronaldo put United ahead before half-time at Old Trafford and then restored their advantage after a Javier Manquillo equaliser, paving the way for Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard to put the gloss on a 4-1 win with classy late goals.

But there was no disguising the day's central figure, the new No 7 living up to his billing and drawing the same kind of reaction from the home support that greeted his spectacular first debut as a raw teenager more than 18 years ago.

Solskjaer did not even attempt to disguise his intention to play Ronaldo in the run-up to the game, and asked afterwards whether there was any doubt the Portugal superstar would start, he told Sky Sports: "No, of course not.

"This is what Man United is about, this is what Cristiano is about and this was a day for everyone to enjoy and they've delivered."

Ronaldo, at 36, may not be the same kind of player who thrilled while scoring 118 goals during his first spell in England, but a pair of poacher's finishes were a classic hallmark of the new model.

"He has developed into a fantastic goalscorer," said Solskjaer, a renowned penalty-box predator himself as a player, "sensing the big moments, knowing where to be, positioning himself in the box, playing a very good game. He drops in, links the play well, but gets in the box when he has to."

