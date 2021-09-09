Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward insists he won't 'stick to football' after demanding action to end child hunger

Marcus Rashford has hit back at those who want him "stick to football" and has vowed to continue his fight to end child food poverty in the UK.

The England and Manchester United forward has waged a high-profile campaign to eradicate child hunger, and last year successfully lobbied the Government to provide free meals for vulnerable youngsters during the summer holidays.

Earlier this week, Rashford urged the public to write to their MP about backing recommendations to end the "child hunger pandemic", and the 23-year-old has promised to continue raising awareness of the issue - saying it would be a "disservice" to his family and community if he stopped.

"Disappointingly for some, the 'stick to football' advice doesn't cut it where I'm from," Rashford wrote in The Spectator.

"See, when my community had nothing to call their own, they always found something in the way of kindness to give me.

"I am a product of their compassion, of their drive and of their willingness to offer me more than what was on my doorstep.

Image: The England and Manchester United forward has waged a high-profile campaign to end child hunger

"I'd be doing that community and my family a disservice if I did not use my platform to speak on behalf of the millions whose voices are not being heard."

Last year, Rashford successfully campaigned for the government to change its mind and extend its free school meals voucher scheme over the summer holidays, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

He also became the youngest person to top the Sunday Times Giving List by raising £20m in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling child poverty.

Rashford has attracted widespread praise for his efforts and was awarded an MBE in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

However, the England international says much more needs to be done and has called on all sides of the political spectrum to work together to eradicate child hunger in the UK.

"Party politics has never interested me. What interests me is working together to find sustainable solutions," Rashford added.

"The long-term effects of a global pandemic will not be resolved with short-term relief packages.

"So it's time for us all to unite with the passion we saw during the Euros and make sure every child in this country is given a fair chance, and that child hunger is eradicated.

"No child should be starting 20 yards behind any other just because of the community they live in. It's time to level up."