Marcus Rashford could make first Man Utd appearance of the season against Leicester, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United on Saturday at Leicester.
Rashford, who had surgery in August to repair his damaged shoulder, will be included in United's squad, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.
Solskjaer said: "He's in the squad, yes. If he's going to start or not, I can't tell you now because it wouldn't be right.
"But he's worked really hard throughout the whole lay-off and he's been bright this week.
"He had a 60-minute involvement behind closed doors last week, so he's fit and raring to go."
Solskjaer also confirmed Harry Maguire has returned to training after being sidelined since last month with a calf injury.
Maguire has missed United's previous two matches and although Raphael Varane is out with a groin injury, Solskjaer hinted the England defender may not be risked.
"Harry's just joined us on the grass this morning, first time he's been on the grass," Solskjaer said.
"Raphael's got an injury and out for a few weeks, but Victor (Lindelof) and Eric (Bailly) played in the internationals and got good game time, so that was good for us."
Solskjaer said Fred and Edinson Cavani were both unlikely to feature after they played in Brazil's 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning.
"With regards to Fred and Edinson, they played a full game this morning, 1.30am kick-off," Solskjaer added.
"So we're not counting on them. We have to give them time to rest and recover. You have to. They played well, that's the good thing for us, not injured but hopefully they can be involved in midweek in the Champions League (at home against Atalanta)."