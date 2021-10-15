Jesse Lingard: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful playmaker will sign new contract

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels optimistic that Jesse Lingard will sign a new deal at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old, who scored nine goals in 16 appearances for West Ham while on loan during the second half of last season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

With forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho having arrived at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, Lingard was linked with a permanent move to the London Stadium amid concerns the England international may have seen his playing time restricted this season.

But Lingard has impressed back at United. Last month, he scored the winner in a 2-1 triumph against the Hammers and also found the net in the 4-1 home victory over Newcastle.



Solskjaer said: "Jesse's had a good start to the season. He's come on and scored a few goals for us, that's been very important for us.

"We want to prolong his contract, we see him as an important player. It's up to him, maybe up to me, to give him more playing time because he deserves to.

"Hopefully, we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him."



'I came back to Man Utd a different person'

Following his successful loan to West Ham, Lingard believes the consistent performances under David Moyes have given him a new wave of confidence which will enable him to make an impact back at United this term.

Prior to his move to the capital, Lingard considered taking a break from football amid mental health issues that affected him and his family.

He missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, but boosted by two goals and an assist in the September World Cup Qualifier against Andorra, Lingard feels he can push on at international level as well as for his club.

Speaking to the Player's Tribune, he said: "When I came back to United, I felt like a different person. I'm more mature, more confident. I'm taking more responsibility. To be fair, I've got to credit Moyes and the West Ham lads for that.

"I've been so excited about this season. It might sound like a funny thing to say when you've been at a club all your life, but I have really wanted to show people what I can do.

"I don't want to be the player who does well for just a few weeks or months. I want to show how many goals and assists I can get over 30-plus games.

"The same goes for England. I'm so honoured to be back in the squad again after the journey I've been on. To bag those two goals against Andorra during the last break, honestly, I was buzzing. But I want more."



Rashford could return | Maguire, Varane still out

Ahead of Saturday's game at Leicester, Solskjaer also confirmed Marcus Rashford could make his first appearance of the season.

The 23-year-old, who had surgery in August to repair his damaged shoulder, will be included in United's squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Solskjaer said: "He's in the squad, yes. If he's going to start or not, I can't tell you now because it wouldn't be right.

"But he's worked really hard throughout the whole lay-off and he's been bright this week.

"He had a 60-minute involvement behind closed doors last week, so he's fit and raring to go."

Captain Harry Maguire has missed United's previous two matches and although Raphael Varane is out with a groin injury, Solskjaer hinted the England defender may not be risked against Brendan Rodgers' side, despite the fact that he is back in training.

"Harry's just joined us on the grass this morning, first time he's been on the grass," the United boss said.

"Raphael's got an injury and out for a few weeks, but Victor (Lindelof) and Eric (Bailly) played in the internationals and got good game time, so that was good for us."

Solskjaer also confirmed Fred and Edinson Cavani were both unlikely to feature after they played in Brazil's 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning.