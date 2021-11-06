Man Utd 0-2 Man City: Roy Keane shocked by Manchester United display in derby

Roy Keane has savaged Manchester United's performance in the Manchester derby with Gary Neville at one stage during match commentary likening the United players to "a drunk bloke at the end of the night looking for a fight".

On another chastening afternoon at Old Trafford just two weeks after they suffered a 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool, City cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win.

But the scoreline scarcely reflected the size of City's superiority over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

"It felt worse [than the defeat to Liverpool]," said Keane.

United only had four touches of the ball in City's penalty area and failed to register a shot on target in the final hour. Remarkably, United ended the match having taken more shots at their own goal - two - than they did at City's.

"It was so poor. The difference in class, quality and decision making, basically everything," continued Keane. "I know the old saying is men vs boys, but United are so off it, it's unbelievable."

In total, City completed 821 passes compared to just 329 for United.

"This has been a calm annihilation," summarised Neville. "Manchester United got destroyed today - that was a mauling."

"City just toyed with United," acknowledged Keane.

The former United captain was particularly scathing at half-time as he dissected City's second goal.

"Look at Shaw and De Gea. What chance have you got in this game? I've been cross with these fellas for years.

"I give up on these players. These are international defenders. I can't understand the defending. I give up."

Pressure mounts on under-fire Solskjaer again

City's victory will once again heap pressure on Solskjaer with United already a distant eight points adrift of the Premier League summit.

"Ole seems to have been under pressure since he walked into the club and that isn't going to go away because from the first day he got the job, people didn't think he was up to it because of his track record and his CV at Cardiff, which was a tough job," said Keane.

"Ole has to take responsibility, of course he does. I've defended Ole for the last one or two years but he's the manager and he and his staff need to get more out of these players.

"Ultimately, I always think it comes back to your DNA. If somebody has to tell you to run and close someone down you are in trouble, but there's a lack of quality, particularly in midfield. They are so short in midfield in terms of physicality and quality."

Keane: Old Trafford no longer a tough place to go

Image: Bruno Fernandes struggled in the first half for Man Utd

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"Phil Foden mentioned it is a tough place to come, it's not. Ask Everton, ask Aston Villa and Liverpool. Teams have come to Old Trafford and are getting a bit of joy now.

"I know United's away record has been fantastic over the last couple of seasons but ultimately it's what you do at home that gives you that foundation to try and compete and go on and win trophies because United still always have the quality, even away from home. But their home form, the performance and the defending.

"The goal at half-time killed it. They needed to go in at half-time 1-0 down, re-group and try and do something. The second goal is game over and United. I don't know what I want to say? It's just so poor.

"We go back to that I look for characters. Scott McTominay, who I know is learning his trade. Fred in midfield. These players are not good enough for Manchester United.

"Defensively, I wasn't shocked when Eric Bailly sliced that into his own net. He's got that in his locker. He's erratic.

"It was so comfortable for Man City. They just toyed with Man Utd."

More to follow...