Manchester United: Mauricio Pochettino top target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United's first choice to take over as the club's manager next summer.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while opening the search for an interim manager until the end of the season.

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is currently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentinian guided Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019 but was dismissed in November of that year following a plunge in form.

Pochettino will have one year to run on his PSG contract next summer.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow," predicted Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. "He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project.

"At PSG you are on season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out'- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him."

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is understood to be United's second choice for the role of Solskjaer's long-term successor.

Sky Sports News has been told Ten Hag would "100% be interested in the job" in the summer.

Like Pochettino, Ten Hag will also have one year remaining on his contract next summer.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has insisted the club are right to delay appointing Solskjaer's replacement.

"Absolutely they should wait," said Neville. "There's been no one available in the last three or four weeks when this has come to a head that you could have given a three-and-a-half-year contract to.

"I've got no doubt about Antonio Conte's quality as a manager, but this club wouldn't appoint him. Man City wouldn't appoint him. They wouldn't appoint Jose Mourinho. Man Utd have had that experience of appointing what would be a 'hit job' manager and they're not going to do it. He was never going to be appointed.

"They have to make sure they get the next one right, if that means being patient for six months to wait for managers to become available at the end of the season."