Manchester United's Anthony Elanga receives online racist abuse after FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough

Man Utd lost on penalties to Championship club Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday with Anthony Elanga missing his spot-kick in the defeat; Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has highlighted the racist abuse of Elanga on Instagram

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga was subjected to online racist abuse after the FA Cup penalty shootout loss to Middlesbrough on Friday.

A spokesperson for Meta, the company which owns Instagram, where the abuse took place, said it has already removed a number of comments on Elanga's page and its investigation is ongoing.

Elanga missed the decisive penalty in a 7-8 shootout defeat to Middlesbrough as United suffered a shock cup exit after the match ended 1-1 following extra-time at Old Trafford.

After the game, Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas tweeted screenshots to highlight the racist abuse Elanga received on Instagram and said "Sooo easy to predict… ".

Sky Sports News has contacted Greater Manchester Police.

