Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 on pens): Anthony Elanga misses decisive penalty as hosts punished

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup with a 7-8 penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough following an incident-packed 1-1 draw at Old Trafford which included a controversial equaliser by the Championship side.

Anthony Elanga blasted the decisive penalty into the Stretford End to spark wild Middlesbrough celebrations after the two sides had converted 15 consecutive spot kicks in a high-quality shootout.

United dominated the game for long periods before that, attempting 30 shots to Middlesbrough's six, but the tone was set for a wasteful performance when Cristiano Ronaldo dragged a 20th-minute penalty wide after a foul on the returning Paul Pogba.

Ralf Rangnick's side did take the lead shortly after the missed spot kick, Jadon Sancho collecting a long pass from Bruno Fernandes and firing home via a deflection (25), but they spurned a glut of opportunities after that and were made to pay.

Middlesbrough's acrimonious equaliser came when Duncan Watmore miscontrolled a diagonal pass from Isaiah Jones inside the United box, causing the ball to bounce up onto his hand before he crossed for Matt Crooks to slide home at the far post (64).

The goal would likely have been ruled out prior to this season, but VAR allowed it stand - despite furious United protests - in line with changes to the handball law brought in during the summer.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a first-half penalty

According to those changes, a player can no longer be penalised for an accidental handball preceding a goal unless he scores it himself.

Given Watmore's handball was not deemed to be deliberate, and his arm was deemed to be in a natural position, the goal stood.

Manchester United were understandably aggrieved by the decision but they had only themselves to blame for their profligacy.

Sancho struck the crossbar with goalkeeper Joe Lumley off his line in the second minute but others missed far better chances.

Ronaldo's wayward spot kick was one of nine shots from him over the course of the 120 minutes.

The Portuguese international did convert during the shootout, but endured a wretched night otherwise, firing into the side-netting from a Marcus Rashford cut-back with his clearest opening in open play.

Rashford was guilty of fluffing his lines too, with the 24-year-old twice denied by the outstanding Lumley after being put through on goal first by Luke Shaw and later by Pogba.

Image: Anthony Elanga is consoled by team-mates after his miss

Bruno Fernandes somehow contrived to hit the post in the 72nd minute despite having an empty net to aim at after stealing the ball from Jonny Howson on the edge of the Middlesbrough box.

Elanga then headed a gilt-edged chance straight at Lumley in stoppage time at the end of normal time, but the hosts ran out of ideas after that and Middlesbrough went close to winning it in extra time when substitute Aaron Connolly was denied by Dean Henderson from close range.

Middlesbrough had sensed their opportunity by then and duly held their nerve in the shootout as Elanga's wayward effort sent Chris Wilder's side into the fifth round and eradicated Manchester United's most realistic chance of silverware this season.

What's next?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Tuesday when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley; kick-off 8pm.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's Championship campaign continues on Wednesday when they travel to west London to face QPR, live on Sky Sports Football - red button from 7.40pm; kick-off 7.45pm.

