Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick: Some players were unhappy in January, but atmosphere has improved

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he had to appease a bloated squad prior to the closure of the January transfer window but says the atmosphere at Old Trafford has now improved.

Last month, Man Utd agreed to loaning Donny van de Beek to Everton until the end of the season while Amad Diallo agreed a similar deal with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial was allowed to join Sevilla on a temporary basis with no loan fee involved but Jesse Lingard was blocked from leaving despite heavy interest from Newcastle and West Ham.

Speaking ahead of United's trip to face Leeds on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, Rangnick was questioned further on reports of divisions within his dressing room - claims that have been dismissed this week by both Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire on social media.

The interim boss has admitted he needed to address the balance of his squad to improve harmony within the group during the winter transfer window.

When asked if he was frustrated by the constant narrative of a dressing room split and division, Rangnick said: "I'm not frustrated at all as I know it's not the truth. I've told you already about Harry being the captain and it not an issue at all.

"It's never been an issue for us and for me. All the other things I don't pay attention to. I don't listen to the noise as my full focus is on preparing the team for the next training and for the next game.

"I have heard about what was written but all I can tell you is from my own personal experience in the last 11-12 weeks, yes there were players unhappy until the closure of the window as the squad was too big and we had too many players who realised they couldn't get game time.

"This has improved for sure. The atmosphere is better in the locker room than it was a few weeks ago.

"For us, it's about performing well and showing a togetherness on the pitch, getting the best out of our performances and winning games. These are the things we can influence."

After facing Leeds, Man Utd take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With his side currently fourth in the Premier League - two points clear of West Ham in fifth and a further two points clear of sixth-placed Arsenal - Rangnick was asked if the Atletico tie was less important than the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

"No," he said. "We play one after the other. Of course, we're fully aware that the game at Leeds is an important one for us in order to stay where we are right now in the table.

"We have to win that game and then three games later , we have an important one at Atletico Madrid.

"We're in a competition where we would also like to proceed into the next round. Next weekend, we also have an important Premier League home game against Watford. I'm not putting one game above the other and that's why it's important we have more players available again.

"Nemanja Matic was back in training today and did quite well. He might even be available for Sunday against Leeds but definitely in the next two games. We will take the games one by one."

Rangnick: I didn't know about Leeds rivalry

This is the first meeting of Marcelo Bielsa and Rangnick - who share a combined 71 years' of management experience. This is also the first time since October 2003, when Roy Keane scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the visitors, that Elland Road will host Man Utd in a league game with supporters in the stands.

But the German revealed the Roses derby was a concept he didn't know much about until recently.

"To be honest, I didn't know that until a week ago. Most of my colleagues have already indicated to me that this is one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League.

"Of course, I also had quite a few local derbies in Germany with Schalke against Borussia Dortmund to give you one example and quite a few others.

"Our team and our players have so much experience of playing against teams like that and in this type of atmosphere that it can also and will hopefully raise our level of performance to play in this environment.

"It's the first game in a full stadium since they last played us in the Premier League some 15-20 years ago. It's great. Everybody prefers to play in a sold-out stadium so we're looking forward to this game."

Rangnick on fast starts and right mentality...

"It's very important [to fight from the start]. Against Brighton, we were struggling in the first half but we have to admit Brighton were doing extremely well. They're among the top three teams in terms of possession in the whole league.

This only changed in the second half when we took more of a risk and pressed them higher, trying to win balls in their half.

"This will be a similar game against Leeds, although they have a different approach. They have a different style but for us it's important to be on the front foot.

"We have to be more proactive and similar to how we played against Brighton in the second half but it will be a different game.

"So will the games against Atletico Madrid in midweek and Watford next weekend. We have to prepare the team in the best possible way so we can win all three games."

