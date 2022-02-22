Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back wins for Tottenham and Liverpool

Wednesday 23 February 2022 22:43, UK

Premier League predictions

Fresh from tipping Harry Maguire to score a header at 20/1, Jones Knows is back...

Arsenal vs Wolves, Thursday 8.15pm - Watch free highlights of this game shortly after FT

Wolves have another chance to seriously throw their hat into the ring for the top-four race here. I said the same in the corresponding fixture which Arsenal won 1-0, but two straight wins for Bruno Lage's men have kept hopes of a European adventure very much alive.

Arsenal are perhaps a tad short in the market at 4/6 for the home win considering Wolves have beaten Tottenham, Manchester United and Southampton away from home this season without conceding.

I've got my eye on Bukayo Saka opening the scoring in what is likely to be a low-scoring affair settled by a moment of inspiration.

Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal against Brentford
Image: Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal against Brentford

Saka is becoming Arsenal's go-to guy in the final third. Since December 17 no player in the Premier League has averaged a better goals per game ratio than him with a return of a goal every 0.92 games. Those five goals in that period suggest Saka is Arsenal's most likely route to goal. That isn't mirrored by his 11/2 first goalscorer odds. They should be snapped up.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | BETTING ANGLE: Bukayo Saka to score first (11/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

