Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back wins for Tottenham and Liverpool

Fresh from tipping Harry Maguire to score a header at 20/1, Jones Knows is back...
Arsenal vs Wolves, Thursday 8.15pm - Watch free highlights of this game shortly after FT
Wolves have another chance to seriously throw their hat into the ring for the top-four race here. I said the same in the corresponding fixture which Arsenal won 1-0, but two straight wins for Bruno Lage's men have kept hopes of a European adventure very much alive.
Arsenal are perhaps a tad short in the market at 4/6 for the home win considering Wolves have beaten Tottenham, Manchester United and Southampton away from home this season without conceding.
I've got my eye on Bukayo Saka opening the scoring in what is likely to be a low-scoring affair settled by a moment of inspiration.
Saka is becoming Arsenal's go-to guy in the final third. Since December 17 no player in the Premier League has averaged a better goals per game ratio than him with a return of a goal every 0.92 games. Those five goals in that period suggest Saka is Arsenal's most likely route to goal. That isn't mirrored by his 11/2 first goalscorer odds. They should be snapped up.
Trending
- Conte on 'unacceptable' Spurs run: 'Club will have to assess me'
- Norris tops Ferrari as F1, Hamilton and Verstappen return
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Free-to-watch Premier League highlights
- F1 Testing: Norris on top as 2022 begins review
- Late goals see England beat Germany to win Arnold Clark Cup
- How Mitrovic broke the Championship scoring record
- Red Bull's 'wow' design, Alfa in camo: F1's new cars revealed!
- Koepka: Players will still 'sell out' for Saudi Golf League
- England Women 3-1 Germany Women commentary