Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2021

Saturday 30th October

Premier League
Leicester City 0 2 12:30 Arsenal
Bet on Football with
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 9/5
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 1/4 21/4 Away 19/2
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 1/9 8/1 Away 20/1
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Home 7/1 18/5 Away 2/5
Watford 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 11/5 5/2 Away 23/20
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 17:30 Manchester United
Home 19/10 13/5 Away 13/10
Sky Bet Championship
Fulham 3 0 12:30 West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 9/5
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 17/10
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 19/10
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 13/10
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 21/10
Sheffield United 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 5/1
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 16/5
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 9/2
Reading 0 0 20:00 Bournemouth
Home 19/5 11/4 Away 7/10
Sky Bet League One
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 29/20
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 15/4
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 2/1 23/10 Away 5/4
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 13/5 13/5 Away 10/11
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 23/10 23/10 Away 11/10
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 9/4
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 5/1
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 4/1
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 1/8 7/1 Away 16/1
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 13/8 19/10 Away 9/5
Ross County P P 15:00 Hibernian
Postponed : Other
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Sky Bet League Two
Northampton Town 0 0 14:00 Carlisle United
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 12/5
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 9/5
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 9/5 23/10 Away 7/5
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 12/5
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 6/5
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 10/11 9/4 Away 3/1
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 14/5
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 21/20
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 19/10
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 19/10
Scottish Cup
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Brora
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Clydebank
Lothian Thistle 0 0 15:00 Dunbar United
Rothes 0 0 15:00 Dalbeattie Star
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
Home 8/1 19/4 Away 1/4
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 11/10
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 11/4
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Cologne
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 5/1
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Greuther Furth
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 13/2
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:30 RB Leipzig
Home 100/30 3/1 Away 4/6
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Home 11/20 11/4 Away 17/4
Morton 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 11/5 21/10 Away 23/20
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 15/8
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 8/11 12/5 Away 100/30
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
National League
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Dover 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Woking 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Barnet 0 0 17:20 Aldershot Town
The FA Trophy
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Leek Town
Bedfont 0 0 15:00 Harlow Town
Bedford Town 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Waltham Abbey
Brentwood Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Sudbury
Bromsgrove Sporting 0 0 15:00 Ilkeston Town
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Colne FC
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Burgess Hill Town
Carlton Town 0 0 15:00 Kidsgrove Athletic
Chasetown 0 0 15:00 Alvechurch
Chertsey Town 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Chipstead 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Cinderford 0 0 15:00 Thatcham Town
Corby 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Dunston UTS 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Faversham Town 0 0 15:00 Leatherhead
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Frome Town 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Coalville Town
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Melksham Town
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Felixstowe & Walton United
Hednesford 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Heybridge 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Hitchin Town 0 0 15:00 Leiston
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Mossley
Lowestoft Town 0 0 15:00 Yaxley
Margate 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Marine 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Marlow 0 0 15:00 Westfield
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Welwyn Garden City
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Pickering Town
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Barwell
Northwood 0 0 15:00 Berkhamsted
Paulton Rovers 0 0 15:00 Larkhall Athletic
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Frickley
Redditch United 0 0 15:00 Stourbridge
Royston Town 0 0 15:00 Stratford Town
Runcorn Linnets 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Shildon 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Soham Town Rangers 0 0 15:00 Nuneaton
South Park 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Spalding Utd 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
St Ives Town 0 0 15:00 Needham Market
Staines Town 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Sutton Coldfield Tn 0 0 15:00 Newcastle Town
Thame United 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Great Wakering
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Wisbech Town 0 0 15:00 Biggleswade Town
Witham Town 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 15:30 FC Twente
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 9/1
Heracles Almelo 0 0 17:45 Ajax
Home 11/1 6/1 Away 1/6
Heerenveen 0 0 19:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 7/4
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 20:00 PEC Zwolle
Home 1/6 6/1 Away 12/1
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Larne
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
French Ligue 1
Metz 0 0 16:00 St Etienne
Home 17/10 12/5 Away 6/4
Lyon 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 8/15 100/30 Away 9/2
Women's French Division 1
Issy Féminines 0 0 13:00 Paris FC Féminines
Bordeaux Féminines 0 0 13:30 Guingamp Féminines
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 13:30 Montpellier Féminines
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 15:30 Reims Féminines
Spanish La Liga
Elche 0 1 13:00 Real Madrid
Home 11/2 7/2 Away 4/9
Sevilla 0 0 15:15 Osasuna
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 6/1
Valencia 0 0 17:30 Villarreal
Home 9/5 12/5 Away 29/20
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Alaves
Home 2/9 21/4 Away 11/1
Italian Serie A
Atalanta 0 0 14:00 Lazio
Verona 0 0 17:00 Juventus
Home 100/30 11/4 Away 8/11
Torino 0 0 19:45 Sampdoria
Home 3/4 11/4 Away 16/5
American MLS League
Inter Miami CF 0 0 18:30 New York City FC
Real Salt Lake 0 0 20:30 San Jose Earthquakes
New York Red Bulls 0 0 21:00 CF Montréal
Atlanta United FC 0 0 23:00 Toronto FC
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Porto 0 0 17:00 Boavista
Estoril 0 0 19:00 Benfica
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 21:15 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Polish Ekstraklasa
LKS Nieciecza 0 0 11:30 Slask Wroclaw
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 16:30 Zaglebie Lubin
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 19:00 Piast Gliwice
Belgian First Division A
Charleroi 0 0 15:15 KAS Eupen
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk 0 0 17:30 RFC Seraing
Standard Liege 0 0 17:30 KV Kortrijk
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 19:45 Club Brugge
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Ebbsfleet United P P 15:00 Bath City
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Slough 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Haverfordwest County 0 0 14:30 Newtown AFC
Penybont 0 0 14:30 Bala Town FC
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
AFC Telford United P P 15:00 Curzon Ashton
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Leamington P P 15:00 Kettering Town
Southport 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
York City 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Norwegian Eliteserien
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 00:00 Viking
Haugesund 0 0 00:00 Lillestrom
Kristiansund BK 0 0 00:00 Brann
Mjondalen 0 0 00:00 Tromso
Rosenborg 0 0 00:00 Sandefjord
Sarpsborg 0 0 00:00 Stromsgodset
Stabaek 0 0 00:00 Molde
Valerenga 0 0 00:00 Odd Grenland
Kristiansund BK 0 0 15:00 Tromso
Rosenborg 0 0 17:00 Lillestrom
Hungarian Liga
Mezokovesd Zsory 0 0 13:45 Ujpesti Football Club
MTK Budapest 0 0 16:00 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Gyirmot FC Gyor 0 0 18:30 Ferencvaros
Greek Super League
PAOK Salonika 0 0 17:30 Apollon Smyrnis
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Olympiakos FC
Swedish Allsvenskan
IK Sirius 0 0 14:00 Malmo FF
Hacken 0 0 16:30 Kalmar FF
Show More

©2021 Sky UK