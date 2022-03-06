Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United manager search: I know my opinion

Ralf Rangnick says he has an opinion on who should be the next Manchester United boss but is yet to discuss the subject with the club's hierarchy.

United's interim manager is the seventh occupant of the Old Trafford dugout - including caretaker spells by Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick - since legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

They are searching for another permanent manager once more while trying to secure a top-four finish and progress into the latter stages of the Champions League.

Manchester United football director John Murtough says a "thorough process" is under way as the club looks to start challenging for "top trophies" again.

But that process has not yet extended to asking for Rangnick's view.

"So far, we've not spoken about that," he told Sky Sports News.

"Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we've not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I've been here. I know my opinion but so far we've not spoken about that so it's all I can tell you."

Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite for the United job, according to the bookmakers, and in November Sky Sports News reported that he would be interested in the role.

Erik ten Hag is also among the favourites for the job, and his work at Ajax has won the admiration of Rangnick.

"I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there," Rangnick said.

"I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others.

"We've not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we've not spoken about him."

The Super Sunday game against Manchester City will be Rangick's first derby since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

He said: "Everybody knows about the importance of this game for our supporters but also for both teams. There's a lot at stake for both clubs in this game and we've been preparing well for it. We've had good training sessions and we're looking forward to a first derby for myself.

"One of the biggest derbies is Schalke against Dortmund and I managed in quite a few of them in the two times I was head coach at Schalke. I'm fully aware of what that means for the supporters of both teams.

"Similarly, the Manchester derby is a game of high importance for both teams and we'll be ready. We want another good away performance as so far we are unbeaten in three months away from home. We're fully aware we will need a top performance to get anything out of this game."

