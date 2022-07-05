Paul Pogba to Juventus: Man Utd midfielder agrees four-year contract at Serie A club

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer on a four-year contract.

Pogba is expected in Turin on Saturday for a medical and to formally sign the contract.

The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January.

Pogba left Manchester United at the end of his contract last month.

The move to Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years with before rejoining United in 2016.

As he closes on his 30s, Pogba is aware this could be the last big move of his career and wants to take his time to ensure he makes the right decision.

Manchester City also made a stunning bid to sign Pogba from bitter rivals United, with Pep Guardiola meeting the midfielder and the club drafting a lucrative contract to demonstrate their desire to sign him.

But while the World Cup winner did consider City's offer, he felt the accompanying noise and hate would not be worth it.

Pogba: Man Utd offered me nothing | 'I want to show Utd they've made a mistake'

Pogba complained United offered him "nothing" despite the midfielder reportedly being offered two contracts worth more than £290,000 a week.

Sky Sports News understands he was offered a 3.5 per cent increase on his contract.

In 'The Pogmentary', Pogba speaks to his late agent Mino Raiola about United's second proposal last July.

Image: Paul Pogba left Manchester United at the end of his contract last month

"Did Manchester [United] make a second offer?" Pogba asks Raiola.

"Yes," Raiola replies. "They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn't reflect that. I told them, 'If you want him to stay, don't make that offer'. I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table."

"They're bluffing," Pogba says. "How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that."

Image: Pogba won only two trophies during his second spell at Manchester United

It is the summer of 2016. Jose Mourinho is the Manchester United manager and the club has just broken the world transfer record. A Frenchman has returned to Old Trafford for unfinished business.

"This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to in the game," Paul Pogba said after completing his £89m move back to United from Juventus.

"He has the chance to be at the heart of this club for the next decade and beyond," Mourinho added.

It was a deal that caused a social media frenzy. Emerging from the shadows with a red devil marked into his hair, Pogba's announcement video was followed by a sponsored music clip featuring Stormzy. The hype over #POGBACK had begun.

It was supposed to be the start of something special. A new era for a club still struggling to find its feet after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson three years earlier.

But Pogba has been unable to inspire United to former glories. The 2017 League Cup and Europa League are the only trophies of his six-season spell.

