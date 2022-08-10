Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender

Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara.

The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the competition.

"I am very happy and honoured to join such a prestigious team as Manchester United. I can't wait to start this new challenge and join my team-mates," Tounkara said.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner added: "Aissatou is a player we had been monitoring for a while and are delighted to now bring her to the football club.

Image: Tounkara has joined Manchester United on a two-year deal

"She will offer vital Champions League and European competition experience to our younger players, and a real maturity to our all-round defensive play.

"We now look forward to embedding Aissatou into our squad during pre-season."

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

Barclays Women's Championship opening weekend: August 20/21, 2022

Barclays Women's Super League opening weekend: S eptember 10/11, 2022

FA Women's Continental League Cup final: March 4/5, 2023

Barclays Women's Championship final weekend: April 29/30, 2023

Vitality Women's FA Cup final: May 14, 2023

Barclays Women's Super League final weekend: May 27/28, 2023

