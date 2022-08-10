Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender

Man Utd have completed the signing of Aissatou Tounkara; The defender joins from Atletico de Madrid Femenino on a two-year deal; The 27-year-old featured for France at Euro 2022 helping her side reach the semi-final stage
Wednesday 10 August 2022 14:45, UK
Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara.
The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the competition.
"I am very happy and honoured to join such a prestigious team as Manchester United. I can't wait to start this new challenge and join my team-mates," Tounkara said.
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner added: "Aissatou is a player we had been monitoring for a while and are delighted to now bring her to the football club.
"She will offer vital Champions League and European competition experience to our younger players, and a real maturity to our all-round defensive play.
"We now look forward to embedding Aissatou into our squad during pre-season."
