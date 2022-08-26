Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward's agent Jorge Mendes approaches Napoli over potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move.

Mendes is working hard to find Ronaldo the solution he wants - to play in the Champions League - but also to provide a solution for United, which is a replacement.

One proposal Mendes has made to Napoli is for Ronaldo to move there and United to buy their Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Image: Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be included in a deal

Sky Sports News understands Osimhen is a player admired at United and on their list of possible replacements.

Napoli, however, would only accept a triple-digit offer for Osimhen and it is difficult to see how United could afford him with the money they are prepared to commit to buying Antony from Ajax.

That deal is getting closer. Napoli were interested in Ronaldo when it was first revealed he wanted to leave Old Trafford earlier in the summer.

Getting Ronaldo off the wage bill would open up some funds for United to potential reinvest, although how much is unclear.

Mendes has also proposed a solution involving AC Milan and winger Rafael Leo moving to United the other way but this was turned down by Milan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ronaldo wants to move abroad for personal reasons and may get his wish if United can find a suitable replacement.

