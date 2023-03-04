Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe bids through to next stage

The two leading bidders for Manchester United have been told that they have made it through to the next stage of the process.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid teams are set to meet Raine Group next week before they are given access to detailed financial information which would allow them to make firm offers.

Both parties want to buy Manchester United, while others are interested in a minority stake.

Sheikh Jassim believes his debt-free bid is the best bid on the table for the club and the community.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barcelona boss Xavi believes a Qatari-led takeover would benefit Europa League opponents Manchester United.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Sheikh Jassim remains determined to buy United off the Glazers, with the Qatari businessman deciding not to attend the Carabao Cup final because he felt it was not appropriate under the circumstances.

Ratcliffe also remains determined to buy Manchester United and is totally committed to his bid.

The INEOS owner believes he has made a very good offer which will turn the club into a model of progressive, fan-centred ownership.

Both leading bidders are willing to pay a premium to own a trophy asset such as United but their opening indicative offers have fallen short of the Glazer family's reported £6bn asking price for the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Telegraph's chief football correspondent Jason Burt and the Daily Mail North-East football correspondent Craig Hope discuss the bids made for Manchester United.

Elliott Management, Oaktree Management and Oaktree Capital have submitted proposals to Raine which would involve providing financing for bidders or buying a minority stake in the club.

The fact that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are through to the next stage of the process does appear to suggest that the Glazer family, despite concerns, are prepared to sell the club for the right price.